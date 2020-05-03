Resurfacing 132 miles of county roads begins in May

AUBURN, Calif. – More than 132 miles of county roads will be resurfaced starting in May after the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved $4.5 million in contract work.

The board unanimously awarded $2,680,500 to Pavement Coatings Company for surface treatment projects and $1,786,650 to American Pavement Systems for chip seal projects. Both were the lowest-price qualified bidders.

The projects are county funded and will be in addition to the road rehabilitation projects funded by the county’s share of Senate Bill 1 and designated county revenues.

These are just two of multiple county road projects for the year. This week, the county overlaid approximately two miles of Baseline Road between Brewer Road and the Sutter County line. Then the county will start a 2.2 mile overlay on Barton Road between Douglas Boulevard and the Sacramento County line. The county will also bid for a project on 8.5 miles of county roads, resulting in 145 miles of resurfacing projects for the year.

In July 2017, Nichols Consulting Engineers completed an assessment report of Placer County roads, which classified them in “fair” condition. The classification rating is based on the pavement condition index used as an industry standard across the state and nation to categorize road conditions. The projects approved today will help to improve the county’s road health and overall condition rating from “fair” to “good” on the PCI scale.

The selection of roads for surface treatment typically depends on the road condition, traffic volumes and funding.

Work on these projects is expected to begin in May and last for approximately 40 days.

Affected Roads (pdf files)