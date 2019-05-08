Vacancy for Senate District 1 up for grabs

AUBURN, Calif. – In preparation for the June 4 special general election, the Placer County Elections Office has distributed voter information guides to registered Placer County voters in California’s 1st Senate District.

Senate District 1 is one of 40 California State Senate districts and includes the majority of Placer County. The seat is currently vacant due to the resignation of Ted Gaines, who was sworn in as an elected member of the California State Board of Equalization earlier this year.

The voter information guide provides State Senate District 1 race information and polling place locations. The majority of polling place locations have changed due to the special election. Voters are encouraged to check and confirm their polling place locations.

“It is important to look at your polling place location as it will have likely changed. The guide will also inform residents if they are a permanent vote-by-mail voter or living in a mail-ballot-only precinct area.” Ryan Ronco, Placer County clerk-recorder-registrar of voters

Those who are not permanent vote-by-mail voters or do not reside in a mail ballot precinct can use the back cover of the guide to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot or download a request form from the elections office website at placerelections.com.

“Residents can simply sign the form and return it to our elections office in North Auburn,” said Ronco. “Permanent vote-by-mail voters do not need to request a vote-by-mail ballot as they’ll automatically receive a ballot in the mail.”

Important dates:

May 6: Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to vote by mail voters of SD1 in Placer County

May 20: Last day to register to vote for the special general election

May 27: Elections Office closed in observance of Memorial Day

May 28: Last day for the Elections Office to mail a requested vote-by-mail ballot

June 1-2: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for early voting

June 4: Election Day



Placer County residents who do not receive their information guides by May 8 or misplace their guide can view it on placerelections.com or request a duplicate guide by contacting the Elections Office at 530-886-5650.

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve recently interacted with the DMV are urged to confirm their voter status; political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at www.voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

For more information, visit our website at placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.