Ballots and Voter Information Guide Mailed

Auburn, Calif. – In preparation for the June 7 statewide direct primary election, the Placer County Elections Office has distributed vote-by-mail ballots to registered Placer County voters.

Ballots can be returned by in the pre-paid postage return envelope, dropped in an official ballot box placed throughout the county starting May 10 or returned in person to any polling place on Election Day.

Dominion Voting Systems

After the November 2020 Presidential General Election, Placer County hand counted over 64,000 ballots and compared the hand count results to the machine tabulations. The hand count, which represented more than 26% of all ballots cast in that election, matched the machine tabulations exactly. Furthermore, Placer County hand counted every single ballot cast at all polling places for the September 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election to verify the election day machine count. Once again, the hand count matched the computer count exactly.

“Dominion has no access to our equipment or servers. Our vote tabulation servers are isolated in our office, they are not connected to the internet or any outside network.” Placer County Elections

Elections Office

Monday- Friday 8:00 am- 5:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: May 28 & 29 / June 4 & 5 (9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Memorial Day: May 30 (9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Election Day: June 7 (7:00 am-8:00 pm)

Please direct Placer Election inquiries to 530-886-5650.

The Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco encourages voters to vote early and avoid the lines.

Register to Vote

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve recently interacted with the DMV are urged to confirm their voter status; political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

For more information, visit our website at placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.