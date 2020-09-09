Normalization on positivity rate

Roseville, CA- Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, health officials continue to point to the positivity rate as a consistently reliable “canary in a coalmine.” Rising positivity rates have predictably foreshadowed a surge in community spread, hospitalizations and rising deaths.

According to their official COVID website, Placer County’s 7-day positivity rate as of Sept 9, stands at 5.1%, rising again off recent lows of 3.8% and down from a high of 14.6%. County officials noted the higher rates were artificially inflated due to to incomplete datasets from the state’s disease registry. The state’s systems have been fixed Placer County officials also report an increase in ICU bed availability on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Good Opportunity

The ability to track and monitor rates also provides residents with some early warning information to redouble their efforts to take reasonable precautions to bend the curve. Health experts still recommend washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing as effective mitigation tools during a pandemic.

Working together, Placer County remains on track to avoid more painful scenarios with a leadership role.

Our community’s health, businesses and economy will all be the better for it.