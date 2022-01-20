Community invited to attend on Jan. 27

Auburn,Calif.- Community members are invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting for the first-ever countywide Parks and Trails Master Plan final draft.

The virtual town hall will offer a presentation on major plan elements and changes since the May 2021 draft and time for public comment. Community members can attend the virtual meeting online on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. here.

The Master Plan is intended to reflect the recreational needs of individual communities, such as league play demands in Granite Bay and Loomis, and the need for connected trails for summer and indoor recreation during the winter in eastern Placer County.

The draft plan reflects community input provided over a five-year planning process through a series of public workshops, online surveys, focus groups and municipal advisory council meetings, to name a few.

Years in the making

“The Parks and Trails Master Plan is the culmination of years of community input, planning and commitment towards recreational priorities in Placer County,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “This is the first time all the recreational opportunities in Placer County have been assembled in one place. When people start to see all they can do in the outdoors today and the vision for completing trail systems, parks, and open space over the next 20-years, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Plan”

Community feedback indicated high support for paved and dirt trails, natural areas and new and improved facilities particular to each community. The results also affirmed that the park and trail projects already in development in the county are consistent with communities’ desired improvements.

The Parks Commission will hear a presentation at a special meeting on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The Placer County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to make a decision on the master plan in March dependent on feedback from the town hall and Parks Commission.

The Parks and Trails Master Plan final draft is available for review below.

January 2022 – Final Draft of the Placer County Parks and Trails Master Plan:

