Upcoming public workshops in Kings Beach and North Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County is seeking community input at two upcoming public workshops to help develop the first-ever countywide Parks and Trails Master Plan draft.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on a draft of the plan as focus group participants at upcoming meetings set for May 7 in Kings Beach and May 15 in North Auburn.

Roseville Water Efficiency

“This is a unique opportunity to get involved and help guide the future of recreation in Placer County for generations to come.” Andy Fisher (Placer County Parks Administrator)

Additional opportunities to provide feedback on the plan will be available at upcoming municipal advisory council meetings or online at placerparksplan.com. A schedule of plan presentations at MAC and public meetings is available at the Parks and Trails Master Plan website: placerparksplan.com/get-involved/.

When complete the plan will provide a 10-year vision for the development and operation of parks, recreation opportunities, open space and trail networks in the county.

The plan is intended to reflect the recreational needs of individual communities, such as league play demands in Granite Bay and Loomis, and the need for connected trails for summer and indoor recreation during the winter in eastern Placer County.

“This is a unique opportunity to get involved and help guide the future of recreation in Placer County for generations to come,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “We are excited to get public input and go forward with confidence that we are investing in the highest recreational priorities that will create the best experiences and memories for our citizens and visitors. That an only happen if our communities make their voice heard.”

The draft plan reflects community input provided over a two-year planning process through a series of public workshops, online surveys, focus groups and municipal advisory council meetings, to name a few.

Feedback received indicated high support for paved and dirt trails, natural areas and new and improved facilities particular to each community. The results also affirmed that the park and trail projects already in development in the county are consistent with communities’ desired improvements.

Those interested in participating in the workshop are encouraged to RSVP to gmontecallo@designworkshop.com or call 775-588-5929.