Application Window Starts August 25

Placer Community Foundation to distribute grant funds in western Placer County as part of county-wide effort with Sierra Business Council and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

Auburn, Calif.- The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved $8 million in CARES Act relief funds to support increased community needs and impacts due to the pandemic. As part of the county’s Placer Shares program, Placer Community Foundation (PCF), Sierra Business Council and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation have been selected to establish criteria and lead processes to fairly and transparently distribute grant funds to nonprofit organizations across the region. In western Placer County, PCF will facilitate distribution of $675,000 in relief funds to eligible nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated COVID-19-related economic hardship.

“The more resilient our nonprofit sector is, the more resilient our community is,” says PCF CEO Veronica Blake. Especially in the midst of COVID-19, PCF is steadfast in our commitment to supporting local nonprofits. Helping facilitate the relief funds, and doing so quickly, is an important part of fulfilling that role for Western Placer County.”

Grants will be a maximum of $10,000 based on operating revenue size and economic hardship, and funds will be distributed by mid-October 2020. Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit entities located in and serving the western slope of Placer County from Emigrant Gap to Roseville. Applications will be accepted online only and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2020.

PCF will launch a web page with the grant guidelines and online application portal on August 25, 2020, which will be hosted at placercf.org. Prior to that, interested organizations should visit the county’s Placer Shares FAQs page for more information and to register for the August 27th applicant workshop for nonprofits. Visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/shares/FAQ#nonprofit.