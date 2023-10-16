Yolo-Solano and Placer Air Districts announce commercial lawn and garden voucher Program

Davis, Calif. – The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District (YSAQMD) in partnership with the Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is excited to announce the launch of the Commercial Lawn and Garden Program.

This new voucher program provides funding to reduce the cost of replacing existing gas- or diesel-powered lawn and garden equipment with battery-operated zero-emission options.

Available funds

A total of $612,500 in funding from the statewide Carl Moyer Program is available for projects in both air districts. A maximum of $40,000 is available per applicant. Landscapers, businesses, and public agencies conducting landscaping operations on a commercial scale within the YSAQMD and PCAPCD are encouraged to apply.

Zero-Emission equipment

“Both Yolo-Solano and Placer County air districts are encouraged that this new program will help lower the cost for our public agencies and small businesses to changeover to zero-emission equipment,” stated Gretchen Bennitt, YSAQMD executive director and air pollution control officer.

“The collaboration with the Placer County, in addition to the regional effort of our neighboring air districts, goes a long way to help reduce emissions from smaller combustion engines that impact the air quality in our neighborhoods and communities.” Gretchen Bennit, YSAQMD executive director

Pollution

Operating a commercial gas-powered lawn mower for one hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving a gas car about 300 miles. One hour of operation of a commercial leaf blower, emits smog-forming pollution comparable to driving a gas car about 1,100 miles – over 15 hours of driving. Zero-emission equipment is also quieter for both the operator and those nearby.

The new program replaces existing gas- or diesel-powered combustion equipment with zero-emission alternatives, and requires the combustion equipment to be turned in for destruction. Eligible equipment includes battery-powered trimmers, edgers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and mowers. Vouchers can also be used to purchase additional batteries and charging cables for the new equipment.

Participating retailers & eligible equipment

A list of participating retailers, eligible equipment, and maximum voucher amounts can be found on the District’s website. For questions about the Commercial Lawn and Garden Program, contact the District by phone at (530) 757-3650 or email [email protected].

