Limited county clinic appointments available

AUBURN, Calif. – Though the back-to-school transition may look different in many ways this year, one thing shouldn’t change: Getting routine shots.

“Even if kids won’t be physically attending school at the beginning of the year, it’s still very important that they don’t fall behind on immunization schedules,” said Public Health Program Manager Michael Romero. “Please reach out to your child’s doctor to make an appointment now and make sure your child is up to date on their immunizations so they are prepared to attend once schools are open.”

Even if school instruction takes place within the home, at some point, children and families occasionally leave the home and venture out in the community. Protection against vaccine-preventable diseases is always important and especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data in California and across the U.S. show decreases in childhood vaccinations due to the pandemic. There are added safety measures to protect children during appointments, and parents can discuss concerns with their child’s doctor.

“Getting those back-to-school shots is safe and still very important .” Michael Romero, Public Health Program Manager

Placer County Public Health is offering a limited number of clinics in August to families who are uninsured or have Medi-Cal but lack a primary care provider. Call 530-889-7174 to schedule an appointment (Spanish: 916-770-1091). A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment, and face coverings are required. Attendees are asked to only bring the child receiving vaccinations, along with their immunization record.

These by-appointment clinics will help ensure children receive immunizations against potentially life-threatening diseases. State law has not changed and all students attending school must be current on their immunizations.

Find more details on required vaccines online at placer.ca.gov/immunization.