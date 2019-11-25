Placer County fire

Smoke inundates parts of West Roseville

Roseville, CA- CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters responding to the report of a vegetation fire Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard (Placer County) with the potential of 20 to 25 acres in the grass additional resources on order.

9:00 pm – 100% contained

4:08 pm

Foothills Blvd and Athens Ave in Placer County. Evacuation orders lifted. 355 acres. 30% contained. Forward progress stopped. Firefighters will remain on scene until full containment is achieved.

