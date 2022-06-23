Opening Ceremony at 4:30 PM

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Fair begins today! The animals have arrived, the vendors are making final preparations and onsite staff are busy at work throughout the fairgrounds adding the final touches for an anticipated record turnout at the 2022 Placer County Fair.

The fun kicks off today at 4:30 pm, Thursday, June 23 and runs through Sunday, June 26 @ the Grounds in Roseville located at 700 Events Center Drive.

Visitors can expect plenty of classic South Placer County summer weather with bold, blue and sunny skies. Daytime highs should be around 100, so stay hydrated and don’t forget to grab a little shade at The Fair.

Tickets

General Admission, Carnival and Parking and Rib Cook-off tickets are available here online.

There will be lots of cool refreshments on tap for all ages and shady gathering places sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds to unwind and enjoy this fun slice of Placer County. For the full schedule of event, see below.

Placer County Fair

“Meet Me at the Fair”

June 23- 26, 2022

700 Event Center Dr.

Roseville, Calif.

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, June 23 at 4:30 pm

Come out and enjoy pig racing, pie-eating contests, carnival rides, bbq rib cook off and so much more! We’ll see you there!

“Meet Me at the Fair” – directions!

Full Schedule