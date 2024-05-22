Enjoy Supermoto motorcycle race, carnival rides, free nightly concerts, Family Fun Zone. livestock exhibit and more!

Roseville, Calif. – Attention artists, bakers and hardworking money-makers, the Placer County Fair is looking for you.

The 86th annual Fair is accepting applications from residents to compete in more than 100 divisions of still exhibit categories, from baking pies to quilt making, and small-business owners looking to sell their custom arts and crafts, hard-to-find products or tasty food.

↬ Summer Fun Starts Here ↫ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

86th annual fair!

The Fair – one of the longest-running annual events in the region, bringing in more than 23,000 fairgoers – is also looking for additional corporate sponsors and more friendly and helpful volunteers. You can learn more, including deadlines and how to apply or compete, on the Placer County Fair website at placercountyfair.org.

Kim Summers

The Fair opens Thursday, June 20, and continues through Sunday, June 23, located @the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the first time, the Fair will open at noon Saturday, giving fairgoers five more hours of fun – and vendors more money-making opportunities.

“A Community Mosaic”

The Fair’s theme is “A Community Mosaic,” with the four-day event highlighting what makes Placer County such a special place, from its creativity to the diversity.

“Our goal is to improve the quality of the fair every year,” said Kim Summers. CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds, which manages the annual Fair. “The Fair is about showcasing what our county has to offer, from residents sharing their skills and talents in the still competitions to small-business owners generating revenue as vendors.”

Custom arts and crafts creations to mouth-watering food sensations

The Fair will feature about 20 food booths – offering everything from fresh-squeezed lemonade and fan favorite ice cream to barbecue and empanadas – and 150 commercial vendors. Commercial and food vendors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, since there is a limit on the number of booths available.

“It just keeps getting better and better,” said Denise Warner, owner of Happy Cheeks Face Painting. The face painting and henna business had been a longtime Fair vendor but left more than 15 years ago before returning in 2021. “There’s just so much going on. There are a lot of unique foods and the grounds are so nice now. They’re really finding a groove and there is a real good flow.”

That “groove” and the “good flow” of customers has been drawing Victor Rady to The Fair for several years. His booth near the entrance of the fair features bubble guns, dancing cactus, light-up toys and one-of-a-kind sports caps.

“I always do good there, I will never let it go,” said Rady, owner of iToyz. “Sometimes it’s non-stop customers for me. Whatever they’re doing, it’s awesome.”

Many vendors will have booths in the air-conditioned Roebbelen Center, a favorite place for fairgoers looking to escape the heat. The 160,000-square-foot building will feature commercial booths, live entertainment and the Family Fun Zone with free activities and games, and even a wine-tasting area.

“It’s almost like a mini fair,” Summers said of the long list of activities inside the Roebbelen Center.

May 31 deadline for still competitions

The Roebbelen Center is near Jones Hall, which will feature the artwork and talents of residents in the more than 100 divisions of still competitions, from beer making to painting and photography.

The deadline for still exhibits is Friday, May 31. There is no application fee for youth up to 18 years old to enter their still exhibits and only $5 for adults. All still exhibitors receive one free fair admission ticket to see their work on display – and enjoy the Fair.

Fairgoers will enjoy daily entertainment, from a flying dog show to a hypnotist, and about 15 free concerts over the four nights – including The Outlaw Mariachi on Thursday, The Spazmatics on Friday, One of These Nights on Saturday and the Ariel Jean Band on Sunday.

The carnival will feature about 25 kid-friendly and scream-worthy rides, from a Ferris Wheel to the Zipper. The Fair separates the adult-oriented and kid-friendly rides in two locations @the Grounds. The livestock exhibit, featuring animals such as goats, lambs and steer raised by FFA and 4-H students, is another favorite for many fairgoers.

Talent, speed and sauce

The annual Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageant officially opens the Fair on Thursday evening.

On Saturday evening, Supermoto USA will have at least 50 professional motorcycle racers from around the country compete in “action-packed” qualifying heats and main events at the All American Speedway. The All American Supermoto races are free with fair admission.

The fourth annual Placer County Rib Cook-off, which requires an additional ticket and is limited to 250 rib-tasters, is Sunday afternoon.

Tickets

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 13 years old, children 5 and under are free; and military and seniors 65 years and older are $8. Fairgoers can save $2 per ticket if purchased online before June 19.

Parking is $10 per day.

“We’re committed to creating an affordable, family-friendly fair that becomes an annual tradition and keeps getting better every year,” Summers said. “The Fair has something for everyone, from families to those enjoying date night.”