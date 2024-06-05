Showcase those chillin’ and grillin’ BBQ skills

Roseville, Calif- Are you the king or queen of the grill? Do you serve up top-notch, mouth watering BBQ ribs? Do you enjoy a little fun-filled competition? Good news! The Placer County Fair’s Rib Cook-Off has quickly become the stuff of legend and is your chance to show off your mad chillin’ and grillin’ BBQ skills!

On June 23, BBQ enthusiasts will compete in Roseville at the beautifully renovated fairgrounds to see who serves up the best ribs in Placer County. Put your recipe to the test and you just might take home the crown.

Last call to register!

To register, email [email protected] or call 916-701-8181 today!

2024 Placer County Fair

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 20, and continues through Sunday, June 23. You can learn more at https://www.placercountyfair.org/