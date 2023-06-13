Enjoy deep-fried food creations, determine the best rib master, celebrate crowning of Miss Placer County

Roseville, Calif. – Scream-worthy carnival rides, the best-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the always-popular livestock auction, a barbecue ribs cook-off and the return of car races at the speedway.

They’re all part of the 85th annual Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 22, and continues through Sunday, June 25. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive.

You can learn more, including how to buy tickets and check the daily schedule, at www.placercountyfair.org.

Tradition, 85 years in the making

The Fair – the longest-running annual event in Placer County, starting during the Great Depression – combines decades of tradition with a never-ending commitment to improving the experience for fairgoers.

“The Fair is about celebrating our community and a chance to connect with family, friends and neighbors.”

“It’s about having fun, recognizing the hard work and talents of others, and learning what makes Placer County such a special place,” adds Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism.

The Summer Fun Starts Here

The Fair, which attracts more than 15,000 fairgoers, opens the first weekend of summer, prompting the new slogan: “The Summer Fun Starts Here.”

“Fair time is the best time of the year for a fun-filled family outing,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Holmes, who has attended the Fair many times and enjoys the annual Junior Livestock Auction for 4-H and Future Farmers of America members.

‘The Place To Be’

From pint-sized pygmy goats to 1,000-pound steer at the livestock exhibit to the heart-racing carnival rides and test-your-skills games to looking at the competition exhibits that generate 500-plus entries, the Fair has something for everyone.

And to celebrate the 85th annual event, Fair officials have made a few changes, including moving and creating two carnival areas, bringing back car races on Saturday night, and relocating most of the commercial vendors into the Roebbelen Center, allowing fairgoers to cool down while cruising through more than 100 booths featuring custom jewelry to other one-of-a-kind items. As part of the anniversary, a fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, highlighting the final hour of the Fair.

The Fair will also feature an impressive entertainment lineup, including The Spazmatics on Thursday, Wonder Bread 5 on Friday, Outlaw Mariachi on Saturday, and Adam Aldama and the Aces on Sunday. The free concerts are at the Attaway Pavilion, where beer and wine are available to purchase.

“These are all top bands that bring in the crowds,” said Germane Smith, Talent Buyer for Mason Entertainment in Folsom. “The Fair has never had a lineup like this.”

The daily entertainment includes Circus Imagination, Sean Watson-Master of Illusion and Wild About Monkeys, featuring Mickey the Baboon, who has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows.

“You’ve got the fair and the best entertainment you can have,” Smith said. “It’s going to be the place to be.”

On the Stage to On the Grill Talent

The Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageants officially opens the Fair on Thursday and continues Friday.

The Fair is “part of the fabric of Placer County, and we’re an integral part of the Fair,” said Pageant Director Tami Uhler. “This is what a Fair is all about – families and kids.”

And mouth-watering food, of course. The Fair will feature about 20 food vendors – offering everything from ceviche and Venezuelan dishes to fresh-squeezed lemonade – throughout the fairgrounds. The carnival will also offer food, from deep-fried corn dogs to cotton candy.

For fairgoers looking for a little more heat and meat, the third annual Rib Cook-Off on Sunday afternoon features rib masters from the region. Rib Cook-Off organizers will sell 800 taste kits, allowing fairgoers to enjoy the food and vote on their favorites. The Rib Cook-Off moves this year to the main walkway, near the Attaway Pavilion where the bands perform.

“It’s a great location and should help attract more fairgoers,” said Tom Indrieri, an organizer of the Rib Cook-Off.

Ferris Wheel to a Fast Track

The Fair will have two carnival areas – one featuring adult and teen-appropriate games and rides like the Drop Tower, and the other with kid-friendly attractions such as bumper cars and a super slide.

“The Fair has come a long way during the past few years,” said Wold Amusements CEO Jason Wold, who likes the idea of two carnival areas. The company operates the carnival’s food booths, games and 20-plus rides. “It’s a great family-friendly Fair that just keeps getting better.”

The relocation of the carnival paves the way for the return of racing Saturday night at the All American Speedway during the Fair. Races will start at 6 p.m., with a combo ticket to the Fair and the races available online.

“We are super-excited to have it back,” said race organizer Bill McAnally. “It’s always been a grandstand-filled event. We all see so much value in this.”

It is the third points race of the season and will feature cars that top 100 miles per hour. The race night will include the Wild West Super Series (closed wheel) and Velocity Solar Modified (open wheel) divisions. The much-anticipated races will give fairgoers a “friendly look at what we’re doing,” said Steve Blakesley, Director of Communications and Track Announcer for McAnally Promotions.

The Fair also includes a Community Stage, where community groups will entertain fairgoers, and the Family Fun Zone with family-friendly games.

Admission & Pricing

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 13 years old, and children 5 and under are free. Admission for military and seniors 65 years and older is $8 (save $2 per ticket before June 21). Admission and carnival ticket information are available at Placer County Fair Tickets. Parking is $10 per day.

Placer County Fair sponsors are Clay City BBQ, County of Placer, Equipment Share, K-LOVE, Minuteman, The Monk’s Cellar, Roseville Chamber of Commerce and Western Placer Waste Management.

“The Fair is an annual tradition for so many families and, in some cases, for a few generations.”We’re looking forward to celebrating 85 years and starting the summer together.” Kim Summers