Fairgoers can also enjoy live entertainment from Circus Imagination to a flying dog show, help choose the top rib master, celebrate the crowning of Miss Placer County, and shop custom arts & crafts vendors and taste local wines in the Roebbelen Center

Roseville, Calif. – Heart-racing carnival rides, a diverse and ever-improving entertainment lineup, deep-fried and mouth-watering food, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the always popular livestock area and auction, “action-packed” motorcycle races at the speedway, and even wine tasting.

They are all part of the 86th annual – and expanded – Placer County Fair that opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 20, and continues through Sunday, June 23. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive.

Expanded hours!

You can learn more, including how to buy tickets and the daily entertainment schedule, at https://www.placercountyfair.org/.

After requests from many fairgoers and record-setting attendance two of the past three years, the Fair will open at noon Saturday – five hours earlier than previous years.

“More Fair equals more fun.The quality of the Fair has improved every year, and the additional hours will allow more people to enjoy and experience the Fair.” Kim Summers, CEO Placer Valley Tourism / @the Grounds.

Celebrate Tradition

The Fair – the longest-running annual event in Placer County, which started during the Great Depression and before World War II – combines decades of traditions, such as corn dogs and the Ferris wheel to still exhibit competitions, with the addition of new events and features every year.

“A Community Mosaic”

“The whole reason for a county fair is a gathering point to feature and learn things about your community,” Summers said. “The Fair truly showcases what our county has to offer.”

The Fair’s theme this year – “A Community Mosaic” – focuses on the creativity and the diversity of the county. The Fair, which attracted a record 23,000 people in 2023, always starts the first weekend of summer, prompting the slogan: “Summer Fun Starts Here.”

“Placer County is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Fair, and I am excited to join our community members and attendees in Roseville this year,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Suzanne Jones. “The Fair is a wonderful time to be surrounded by family and friends, learn something new about our region and enjoy good food, rides and music. The Fair provides a great opportunity for folks to learn about agriculture, sustainability, our region’s livestock, as well as local arts and crafts.”

14 FREE CONCERTS, A FAST TRACK AND FAIR FAVORITE THE FERRIS WHEEL

The Fair has something for everyone, from the opening night Placer County Scholarship Pageants to the fourth annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off on Sunday afternoon and the popular Ariel Jean Band, the final concert Sunday night at the Attaway Pavilion.

The Fair will feature 14 free concerts over the four nights, including fan favorites The Outlaw Mariachi on Thursday and The Spazmatics on Friday.

With three back-to-back concerts Thursday and Friday at the Attaway Pavilion, and four concerts on Saturday and Sunday, the Fair has created a “more festival-style, with more bang for the buck,” said Germane Smith, a Talent Buyer for Mason Entertainment in Folsom.

“We always want a variety of music that reaches all community members,” said Smith, who has been booking entertainment at the Fair the past few years. “When you hear good music, it’s a win all the way around.”

Fairgoers will also enjoy the free daily entertainment, including Circus Imagination; Jeremy the Juggler; Tyzen: The Comedy Hypnotist; JD Platt and K9 Kings Flying Dog Show; and the return of Wild About Monkeys featuring Mickey the Baboon, who has been in numerous movies and TV shows.

Supermoto USA

For those seeking fast-paced action, Supermoto USA will have at least 50 professional motorcycle racers from around the country compete in “action-packed” qualifying heats and main events Saturday afternoon and evening at the All American Speedway. The All American Supermoto races – one of six qualifying races nationwide for the SuperMoto championship – are free with Fair admission.

“We will have some of the best racers in the country,” said Brok McAllister, Series Director of Supermoto USA.

Classic Fair fare…and many other tasty treats!

The All American Speedway, better known for auto racing for decades, will be converted into a half-mile dirt and gravel track, complete with berms and jumps, for Supermoto, described by McAllister as “all genres of motorcycle racing wrapped into one.”

“The track is going to level the playing field,” said McAllister, who hopes the All American Supermoto races will become part of the annual Fair. “It’s a great facility and a good opportunity.”

Supermoto USA will also hold a clinic on Sunday afternoon for children under 14 years old who have an interest in motorcycle racing.

Need for speed and thrills!

For those who prefer the need for speed and thrills in other ways, the carnival will feature about 25 rides, like the scream-worthy Black Widow and the Rip Cord, and more kid-friendly rides such as the Magic Dragon mini-rollercoaster, the circle-in-the-air swings and the super slide.

Just like last year, the carnival will be divided into two areas, allowing fairgoers more space and separating the adult-oriented rides from the children-focused rides. An all-day pass for the carnival rides is $30 when purchased online through June 19.

“The Fair just keeps getting better every year,” said Jason Wold, CEO of Wold Amusements. The company operates the carnival’s food booths, games and rides. “It’s a family-friendly Fair, with a lot of very good people.”

LIVESTOCK AREA, WINNING ARTWORK AND WINE TASTING

The carnival’s more adult rides are in the northwest area of the Fair, just a short walk from the livestock barns and show rings, where baby chicks and pint-sized pygmy goats share space with 1,000-pound steer.

Hundreds of students, members of FFA and 4-H, showcase their animals and hard work in the hope of Blue Ribbons, bragging rights and maybe a head-turning price at the auction Saturday morning. Last year, the livestock auction reached almost $400,000, about double the figure in 2019.

“The livestock barns are always among the most popular and busiest areas of the Fair,” Summers said. “It really goes back to what a county fair is all about and has been for generations.”

The county Fair is also about still exhibits, where residents can compete in everything from various arts and crafts categories like photography and quilting to baking and brew making. Fairgoers can check the still exhibits in Jones Hall, a couple of hundred feet from the Fair entrance.

Cold drinks, food, and vendors

The Fair will feature about 20 food booths – from beat-the-heat ice cream and fresh-squeezed lemonade to empanadas – and 125 commercial vendors. Many of the commercial vendors, offering custom arts and crafts like jewelry and hard-to-find toys, will be inside the air-conditioned Roebbelen Center.

The 160,000-square-foot building will include the Family Fun Zone – with 16 organizations offering a range of demonstrations and games – some of the live entertainment, and beer and wine tasting from local wineries.

“We wanted to create a fair within a fair” inside the Roebbelen Center, where fairgoers can cool down, enjoy some entertainment and shop, Summers said.

The Fair also includes a Community Stage, where community groups will entertain fairgoers inside Johnson Hall.

Tickets and Admission Info

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 13 years old, and children 5 and up are free. Admission for military and seniors 65 years and older is $8 (save $2 per ticket by purchasing in advance online through June 19). Admission prices have remained the same for several years. Admission and carnival ticket information are available ONLINE . Parking is $10 per day.

“We always try to be as cost-conscious as possible,” Summers said. “The Fair is an annual tradition for so many families, and we want everyone to celebrate and share what our community has to offer.”