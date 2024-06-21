Comedy and Spazmatics set for Friday, June 21, 2024

Roseville, Calif. – Visitors flocked to Roseville last night as the Placer County Fair blasted off its first day. The action is heating up heading into the weekend. Friday night will be adding comedic touches along with local musical favorites, Spazmatics. Get ready to smile!

Gates and carnival opens at 5:00 PM @theGrounds. Join us tonight at the 2024 Placer County Fair in Roseville for another classic assortment of family-friendly summer fun.

Grab your tickets online

Tickets which can be purchased here are priced at just $6 – $10!

Friday: Day 2 Schedule

GATES AND CARNIVAL OPEN

5:00 Vendor Showcase Open Roebbelen Center

5:00 Placer Wine Experience Open Roebbelen Center

5:00 Family Fun Zone Open Roebbelen Center

5:00 Still Exhibit Hall Open Jones Hall

5:00 Clown College Open Johnson Lawn

5:00 Pony Rides / Petting Zoo Open Johnson Lawn

5:00 Guilty as Charged Attaway Pavilion

5:00 Jeremy the Juggler Strolling

5:00 Family Livestock Shows Barn 1 & Small Animal Barn

5:15 JD Platt & K9 Kings Show Roebbelen Center

5:30 Pie Eating Contest Roebbelen Center

5:30 Circus Imagination Show Johnson Lawn

6:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist Roebbelen Center

6:00 Bassil Kamas – Comedian Johnson Hall

6:00 Meet & Greet with Livestock Show Rings 1 & 2

6:00 Meet Furs & Feathers Small Animal Barn

6:15 Danny Luna – Comedian Johnson Hall

6:15 American Mile Attaway Pavilion

6:30 Holly James – Comedian Johnson Hall

6:30 Bottle Calf Demonstration Show Ring 1

7:00 Wild About Monkeys Show Roebbelen Center

7:00 Watermelon Eating Contest Roebbelen Center

7:00 Meet & Greet with Livestock Show Ring 1

7:00 Meet the Pig Show Ring 2

7:15 Joey Crespillo Sr. – Comedian Johnson Hall

7:30 JD Platt & K9 Kings Show Roebbelen Center

7:30 Dan McGowan – Comedian Johnson Hall

7:30 Circus Imagination Show Johnson Lawn

8:00 Tyzen Master Hypnotist Roebbelen Center

8:00 Pie Eating Contest Roebbelen Center

8:00 Chicago Steve – Comedian Johnson Hall

8:30 SPAZMATICS Attaway Pavilion

9:00 Wild About Monkeys Show Roebbelen Center

10:00 STILL EXHIBITS, VENDOR SHOWCASE &

FAMILY FUN ZONE CLOSE

10:00 ADMISSION GATES CLOSE – No Entry or Re-Entry

11:00 FAIR CLOSES