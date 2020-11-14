Placer County has an estimated 9,000 ballots remaining to be processed. Although 100% of precincts are reporting, we have not counted 100% of ballots. Ballots postmarked on Election Day can be received by our office until November 20th. We do not know how many ballots may still be received by mail. For results already tabulated and released, please see below. Updates to our results will be posted Tuesday and Friday afternoons until the election is certified.

DOMINION ELECTION RESULTS

PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS

GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

SEMI-OFFICIAL RESULTS

REPORT 6

11/13/2020 11/13/20

3:47:53 PM

Registered Voters 271,112 – Cards Cast 228,924 84.44% Num. Report Precinct 127 – Num. Reporting 127 100.00%

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 225,062 DONALD J. TRUMP / MICHAEL R. PENCE REP 116,910 51.95% JOSEPH R. BIDEN / KAMALA D. HARRIS DEM 102,749 45.65% JO JORGENSEN / JEREMY “SPIKE” COHEN LIB 3,727 1.66% HOWIE HAWKINS / ANGELA NICOLE WALKER GRN 738 0.33% ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE GUERRA / KANYE OMARI WEST AIP 558 0.25% GLORIA LA RIVA / SUNIL FREEMAN PFP 319 0.14% Write-in Votes 61 0.03% JESSE VENTURA / CYNTHIA MCKINNEY 0 0.00% BROCK PIERCE / KARLA BALLARD 0 0.00% JOSEPH KISHORE / NORISSA SANTA CRUZ 0 0.00% MARK CHARLES / ADRIAN WALLACE 0 0.00% BRIAN CARROLL / AMAR PATEL 0 0.00%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 1ST Total Number of Precincts 40 Precincts Reporting 40 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 26,616 DOUG LA MALFA REP 16,004 60.13% AUDREY DENNEY DEM 10,612 39.87%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 4TH Total Number of Precincts 87 Precincts Reporting 87 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 193,906 TOM MCCLINTOCK REP 104,764 54.03% BRYNNE S. KENNEDY DEM 89,142 45.97%

STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 93 Precincts Reporting 93 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 134,870 BRIAN DAHLE REP 80,603 59.76% PAMELA DAWN SWARTZ DEM 54,267 40.24%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 34 Precincts Reporting 34 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 32,079 MEGAN DAHLE REP 17,340 54.05% ELIZABETH L. BETANCOURT DEM 14,739 45.95%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 16 Precincts Reporting 16 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 8,378 FRANK BIGELOW REP 8,378 100.00%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 6TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 77 Precincts Reporting 77 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 170,586 KEVIN KILEY REP 101,133 59.29% JACKIE SMITH DEM 69,453 40.71%

PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1 Total Number of Precincts 31 Precincts Reporting 31 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 77,948 SUSAN GOTO 55,404 71.08% RENE AGUILERA 22,544 28.92% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,058 DELRAE POPE 236 22.31% NANCY SHERRETS ANDERSON 232 21.93% JULIA BELLEHUMEUR 204 19.28% RICHARD M. GARCIA 203 19.19% TABIA LEE 183 17.30% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR TERM Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 31,866 TIFFANY SAATHOFF 17,994 56.47% CAMILLE MABEN 13,872 43.53% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 51,301 RACHELLE PRICE 17,827 34.75% JULIE LEAVENS-HUPP 17,734 34.57% MICHELLE SUTHERLAND 15,740 30.68% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA Total Number of Precincts 15 Precincts Reporting 15 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 26,699 CRISTE FREYMOND 16,152 60.50% PAUL LONG 10,547 39.50% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA Total Number of Precincts 15 Precincts Reporting 15 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 26,858 JASON PRICE 7,413 27.60% SPENCER D SHORT 5,565 20.72% ANA PEREIRA STEVENSON 5,493 20.45% HAROLD L. ASHE 5,395 20.09% STEVEN BROTHERS 2,992 11.14% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 31 Precincts Reporting 31 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 168,746 JULIE HIROTA 45,953 27.23% PETE CONSTANT 38,149 22.61% HEIDI HALL 37,810 22.41% GREGORY BURNIS HARNAGE, JR 19,998 11.85% MARGARET MUTHONI NJUGUNA 15,317 9.08% BRYAN RICHTER 11,519 6.83% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 27 Precincts Reporting 27 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 25,093 SARAH HAMILTON BRICHLER 7,947 31.67% JAMIE ROSS 7,247 28.88% JACK “WOODY” HOFFMANN 4,987 19.87% TREVOR ROGAS 4,912 19.58% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 22,734 RENEE NASH 9,096 40.01% MIKE HOLMES 6,952 30.58% ABBY BURKE 6,686 29.41% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

FORESTHILL UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 4,881 AMBER ORDWAY 1,591 32.60% STEVE SMITH 1,165 23.87% STACY MEDICH 1,101 22.56% BERNARD “BERNIE” LAFOREST 1,024 20.98% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 5 – 2 YEAR Total Number of Precincts 13 Precincts Reporting 13 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 12,131 REBEKAH ANTHONY 6,456 53.22% KELLY MASSIE TOMASZEWSKI 5,675 46.78% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 11,931 ALLISON HARVEY 3,921 32.86% SARAH SCHOPFER 3,399 28.49% KATIE SCHIAVONE 2,589 21.70% LAUREL KLEIN 2,022 16.95% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 17 Precincts Reporting 17 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 79,178 JULIE ANN CONSTANT 24,071 30.40% MEGHAN KRAFKA 20,122 25.41% GARY MILLER 19,219 24.27% KUMI WICKRAMASINGHE 15,766 19.91% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 12,629 ALICE DOWDIN CALVILLO 3,251 25.74% RACHEL RADELL-HARRIS 3,189 25.25% DAN GRUMLEY 3,128 24.77% ROGER LUEBKEMAN 2,293 18.16% TOM PALMER 768 6.08% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF AUBURN CITY TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,841 DONNA SILVA 5,841 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF COLFAX MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,187 MARNIE MENDOZA 426 35.89% DAVID ACKERMAN 386 32.52% KIM A. DOUGLASS 375 31.59% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF COLFAX CITY TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 678 TIMOTHY D. RYAN 678 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN CITY TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 24,779 RICHARD L. PEARL 14,516 58.58% STAN NADER 10,263 41.42% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 5,619 JENNIFER “JENNY” KNISLEY 2,557 45.51% JAMES “DANNY” CARTWRIGHT 1,736 30.90% DAVID RING 1,326 23.60% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN CLERK Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,200 CHARLEEN “CRICKETT” STROCK 3,200 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,148 ROGER M. CARROLL 3,148 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 75,826 JOE PATTERSON 19,162 25.27% GREG JANDA 17,151 22.62% KEN BROADWAY 16,713 22.04% JOSH ROLPH 12,173 16.05% JOHN M. HOBBS 5,761 7.60% ROYCE DAVID 4,866 6.42% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,272 PAUL JOINER 4,272 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,173 WILLIAM “BILL” LAURITSEN 5,173 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,621 DAN KARLESKINT 4,621 100.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 11,396 TRACY A. MENDONSA 6,776 59.46% LAMILLS GARRETT 4,620 40.54% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 11,973 BRUCE HOUDESHELDT 5,981 49.95% NEIL POPLE 3,642 30.42% GEOFF SAKALA 2,350 19.63% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 20,035 SCOTT ALVORD 13,094 65.36% GARY T. JOHNSON 6,941 34.64% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 13,405 DAVID DIAMOND 3,855 28.76% RICK STEPHENS 3,354 25.02% TERESA O’DETTE 2,516 18.77% KEN ARONSON 1,948 14.53% LEIGH GOLDEN 1,732 12.92% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

AUBURN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DIRECTOR – 2 YEAR TERM Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 208 JOHN N. IMRIE 143 68.75% DALE RICHARD KUEHNE 65 31.25% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

CHRISTIAN VALLEY PARK COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,798 DANIEL A. NEGUS 513 28.53% ROLANDO DE LA TORRE 461 25.64% DIANE-LOUISE ALESSI 434 24.14% MERELINE-ANN SHEPHERD 390 21.69% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

SAN JUAN WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 18,132 PAMELA TOBIN 5,491 30.28% KENNETH H. MILLER 4,922 27.15% MICHAEL “MIKE” MCRAE 3,955 21.81% MARK ONUFER 2,113 11.65% MITCH DION 1,651 9.11% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 7,156 CHRISTOPHER R. REAMS 2,238 31.27% RAY MILLER 1,908 26.66% TYLER HARKNESS 1,534 21.44% RICHARD HERCULES 1,476 20.63% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 2 Total Number of Precincts 13 Precincts Reporting 13 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 22,633 DAN BAJTOS 5,816 25.70% GREGARY PAUL GRENFELL 5,410 23.90% DAVID HARRIS 4,878 21.55% LOUIS E. WRIGHT 3,621 16.00% NICHOLAS B. JOHNSON 2,908 12.85% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 1 Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 7,616 MICHAEL JOHNSON 2,279 29.92% KEN MUSSO 2,223 29.19% THOMAS W. MILLWARD 2,014 26.44% RUSSELL “RUSS” KELLEY 1,100 14.44% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TALMONT RESORT IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 301 TIM SCHROEDER 95 31.56% KYMBERLY PIPKIN 77 25.58% LARRY ANDERSON 73 24.25% EILEEN ILANO 56 18.60% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3 Total Number of Precincts 10 Precincts Reporting 10 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,668 W SCOTT MILLER 957 57.37% KAREN HULL 711 42.63% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 29 Precincts Reporting 29 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 43,147 H GORDON AINSLEIGH 13,558 31.42% MICHAEL G. LYNCH 11,723 27.17% JIM GRAY 10,668 24.72% JAYSON E. WEDGE 7,198 16.68% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE-DONNER REC AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,056 MARK TANNER 426 40.34% JASON HANSFORD 330 31.25% LORI MARQUETTE 300 28.41% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 4,454 BOB PALMERI 1,865 41.87% JANE STAHLER 1,674 37.58% LINDA CHOLCHER 915 20.54% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 5,167 SARAH COOLIDGE 1,525 29.51% DANIELLE HUGHES 1,252 24.23% PHIL THOMPSON 1,215 23.51% TIM FERRELL 1,175 22.74% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 1,106 JEFF BENDER 286 25.86% KIM HARRIS 281 25.41% BOB ELLIS 197 17.81% CATHY STEWART 192 17.36% JOSEPH “JOE” AGUERA 150 13.56% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

PLACER COUNTY WATER AGENCY DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3 Total Number of Precincts 29 Precincts Reporting 29 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,387 MICHAEL “MIKE” LEE 27,831 80.93% CRAIG R. DEL GRECO 6,556 19.07% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

MIDWAY HEIGHTS COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 1,316 JAMES H. MEHL 607 46.12% RICHARD J. GOODWIN 488 37.08% TRACY LANGLANDS 221 16.79% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

SIERRA LAKES COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 243 JON HARVEY 102 41.98% KAREN HEALD 100 41.15% RICHARD A. SIMPSON 41 16.87% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

Proposition 14 – Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research. Initiative Statute. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218,482 NO 131,219 60.06% YES 87,263 39.94%

Proposition 15 – Increases Funding Sources For Public Schools, Community Colleges, And Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment Of Commercial And Industrial Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 221,626 NO 148,825 67.15% YES 72,801 32.85%

Proposition 16 – Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions. Legislative Constitutional Amendment. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 219,150 NO 161,041 73.48% YES 58,109 26.52%

Proposition 17 – Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term. Legislative Constitutional Amendment. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 221,213 NO 129,540 58.56% YES 91,673 41.44%

Proposition 18 – Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by The Next General Election And be Otherwise Eligible To Vote. Legislative Constitutional Amendment. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 222,287 NO 158,638 71.37% YES 63,649 28.63%

Proposition 19 – Changes Certain Property Tax Rules. Legislative Constitutional Amendment. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 217,101 NO 118,170 54.43% YES 98,931 45.57%

Proposition 20 – Restricts Parole for Certain Offenses Currently Considered to be Non-Violent. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors. Initiative Statute. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 215,766 NO 116,583 54.03% YES 99,183 45.97%

Proposition 21 – Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218,026 NO 162,509 74.54% YES 55,517 25.46%

Proposition 22 – Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers. Initiative Statute. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 219,849 YES 152,803 69.50% NO 67,046 30.50%

Proposition 23 – Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics. Requires On-Site Medical Professional. Initiative Statute. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218,187 NO 164,410 75.35% YES 53,777 24.65%

Proposition 24 – Amends Consumer Privacy Laws. Initiative Statute. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 215,989 NO 113,344 52.48% YES 102,645 47.52%

Proposition 25 – Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk. Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 215,069 NO 143,406 66.68% YES 71,663 33.32%

Measure F Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 193,306 YES 132,454 68.52% NO 60,852 31.48%

Measure G Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 193,179 NO 105,077 54.39% YES 88,102 45.61%

Measure H Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 189,386 YES 125,765 66.41% NO 63,621 33.59%

Measure I Total Number of Precincts 127 Precincts Reporting 127 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 201,571 YES 182,321 90.45% NO 19,250 9.55%

Measure J Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 61,166 YES 45,812 74.90% NO 15,354 25.10%

Measure K Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,713 YES 44,129 70.37% NO 18,584 29.63%

Measure L Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,001 YES 46,805 75.49% NO 15,196 24.51%

Measure M Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,707 YES 48,079 76.67% NO 14,628 23.33%

Measure N Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,819 YES 51,231 81.55% NO 11,588 18.45%

Measure O Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 62,168 YES 42,090 67.70% NO 20,078 32.30%

Measure P Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 60,900 YES 39,205 64.38% NO 21,695 35.62%

Measure Q Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 61,583 YES 40,004 64.96% NO 21,579 35.04%

Measure R Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 61,707 YES 39,357 63.78% NO 22,350 36.22%