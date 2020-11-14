Placer County has an estimated 9,000 ballots remaining to be processed. Although 100% of precincts are reporting, we have not counted 100% of ballots. Ballots postmarked on Election Day can be received by our office until November 20th. We do not know how many ballots may still be received by mail. For results already tabulated and released, please see below. Updates to our results will be posted Tuesday and Friday afternoons until the election is certified.DOMINION ELECTION RESULTS
PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS
GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
SEMI-OFFICIAL RESULTS
REPORT 6
11/13/2020
|11/13/20
3:47:53 PM
|Registered Voters 271,112 – Cards Cast 228,924 84.44%
|Num. Report Precinct 127 – Num. Reporting 127 100.00%
|PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|225,062
|DONALD J. TRUMP / MICHAEL R. PENCE
|REP
|116,910
|51.95%
|JOSEPH R. BIDEN / KAMALA D. HARRIS
|DEM
|102,749
|45.65%
|JO JORGENSEN / JEREMY “SPIKE” COHEN
|LIB
|3,727
|1.66%
|HOWIE HAWKINS / ANGELA NICOLE WALKER
|GRN
|738
|0.33%
|ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE GUERRA / KANYE OMARI WEST
|AIP
|558
|0.25%
|GLORIA LA RIVA / SUNIL FREEMAN
|PFP
|319
|0.14%
|Write-in Votes
|61
|0.03%
|JESSE VENTURA / CYNTHIA MCKINNEY
|0
|0.00%
|BROCK PIERCE / KARLA BALLARD
|0
|0.00%
|JOSEPH KISHORE / NORISSA SANTA CRUZ
|0
|0.00%
|MARK CHARLES / ADRIAN WALLACE
|0
|0.00%
|BRIAN CARROLL / AMAR PATEL
|0
|0.00%
|UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 1ST
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|40
|Precincts Reporting
|40
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|26,616
|DOUG LA MALFA
|REP
|16,004
|60.13%
|AUDREY DENNEY
|DEM
|10,612
|39.87%
|UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 4TH
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|87
|Precincts Reporting
|87
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|193,906
|TOM MCCLINTOCK
|REP
|104,764
|54.03%
|BRYNNE S. KENNEDY
|DEM
|89,142
|45.97%
|STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|93
|Precincts Reporting
|93
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|134,870
|BRIAN DAHLE
|REP
|80,603
|59.76%
|PAMELA DAWN SWARTZ
|DEM
|54,267
|40.24%
|MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|34
|Precincts Reporting
|34
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|32,079
|MEGAN DAHLE
|REP
|17,340
|54.05%
|ELIZABETH L. BETANCOURT
|DEM
|14,739
|45.95%
|MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|16
|Precincts Reporting
|16
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|8,378
|FRANK BIGELOW
|REP
|8,378
|100.00%
|MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 6TH DISTRICT
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|77
|Precincts Reporting
|77
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|170,586
|KEVIN KILEY
|REP
|101,133
|59.29%
|JACKIE SMITH
|DEM
|69,453
|40.71%
|PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|31
|Precincts Reporting
|31
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|77,948
|SUSAN GOTO
|55,404
|71.08%
|RENE AGUILERA
|22,544
|28.92%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|3
|Precincts Reporting
|3
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|1,058
|DELRAE POPE
|236
|22.31%
|NANCY SHERRETS ANDERSON
|232
|21.93%
|JULIA BELLEHUMEUR
|204
|19.28%
|RICHARD M. GARCIA
|203
|19.19%
|TABIA LEE
|183
|17.30%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR TERM
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|7
|Precincts Reporting
|7
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|31,866
|TIFFANY SAATHOFF
|17,994
|56.47%
|CAMILLE MABEN
|13,872
|43.53%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|7
|Precincts Reporting
|7
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|51,301
|RACHELLE PRICE
|17,827
|34.75%
|JULIE LEAVENS-HUPP
|17,734
|34.57%
|MICHELLE SUTHERLAND
|15,740
|30.68%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|15
|Precincts Reporting
|15
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|26,699
|CRISTE FREYMOND
|16,152
|60.50%
|PAUL LONG
|10,547
|39.50%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|15
|Precincts Reporting
|15
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|26,858
|JASON PRICE
|7,413
|27.60%
|SPENCER D SHORT
|5,565
|20.72%
|ANA PEREIRA STEVENSON
|5,493
|20.45%
|HAROLD L. ASHE
|5,395
|20.09%
|STEVEN BROTHERS
|2,992
|11.14%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|31
|Precincts Reporting
|31
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|168,746
|JULIE HIROTA
|45,953
|27.23%
|PETE CONSTANT
|38,149
|22.61%
|HEIDI HALL
|37,810
|22.41%
|GREGORY BURNIS HARNAGE, JR
|19,998
|11.85%
|MARGARET MUTHONI NJUGUNA
|15,317
|9.08%
|BRYAN RICHTER
|11,519
|6.83%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|27
|Precincts Reporting
|27
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|25,093
|SARAH HAMILTON BRICHLER
|7,947
|31.67%
|JAMIE ROSS
|7,247
|28.88%
|JACK “WOODY” HOFFMANN
|4,987
|19.87%
|TREVOR ROGAS
|4,912
|19.58%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|9
|Precincts Reporting
|9
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|22,734
|RENEE NASH
|9,096
|40.01%
|MIKE HOLMES
|6,952
|30.58%
|ABBY BURKE
|6,686
|29.41%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|FORESTHILL UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|3
|Precincts Reporting
|3
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|4,881
|AMBER ORDWAY
|1,591
|32.60%
|STEVE SMITH
|1,165
|23.87%
|STACY MEDICH
|1,101
|22.56%
|BERNARD “BERNIE” LAFOREST
|1,024
|20.98%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 5 – 2 YEAR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|13
|Precincts Reporting
|13
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|12,131
|REBEKAH ANTHONY
|6,456
|53.22%
|KELLY MASSIE TOMASZEWSKI
|5,675
|46.78%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|9
|Precincts Reporting
|9
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|11,931
|ALLISON HARVEY
|3,921
|32.86%
|SARAH SCHOPFER
|3,399
|28.49%
|KATIE SCHIAVONE
|2,589
|21.70%
|LAUREL KLEIN
|2,022
|16.95%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|17
|Precincts Reporting
|17
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|79,178
|JULIE ANN CONSTANT
|24,071
|30.40%
|MEGHAN KRAFKA
|20,122
|25.41%
|GARY MILLER
|19,219
|24.27%
|KUMI WICKRAMASINGHE
|15,766
|19.91%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|6
|Precincts Reporting
|6
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|12,629
|ALICE DOWDIN CALVILLO
|3,251
|25.74%
|RACHEL RADELL-HARRIS
|3,189
|25.25%
|DAN GRUMLEY
|3,128
|24.77%
|ROGER LUEBKEMAN
|2,293
|18.16%
|TOM PALMER
|768
|6.08%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF AUBURN CITY TREASURER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|6
|Precincts Reporting
|6
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|5,841
|DONNA SILVA
|5,841
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF COLFAX MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|1,187
|MARNIE MENDOZA
|426
|35.89%
|DAVID ACKERMAN
|386
|32.52%
|KIM A. DOUGLASS
|375
|31.59%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF COLFAX CITY TREASURER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|678
|TIMOTHY D. RYAN
|678
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF LINCOLN CITY TREASURER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|5
|Precincts Reporting
|5
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|24,779
|RICHARD L. PEARL
|14,516
|58.58%
|STAN NADER
|10,263
|41.42%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|4
|Precincts Reporting
|4
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|5,619
|JENNIFER “JENNY” KNISLEY
|2,557
|45.51%
|JAMES “DANNY” CARTWRIGHT
|1,736
|30.90%
|DAVID RING
|1,326
|23.60%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN CLERK
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|4
|Precincts Reporting
|4
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|3,200
|CHARLEEN “CRICKETT” STROCK
|3,200
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN TREASURER
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|4
|Precincts Reporting
|4
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|3,148
|ROGER M. CARROLL
|3,148
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|7
|Precincts Reporting
|7
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|75,826
|JOE PATTERSON
|19,162
|25.27%
|GREG JANDA
|17,151
|22.62%
|KEN BROADWAY
|16,713
|22.04%
|JOSH ROLPH
|12,173
|16.05%
|JOHN M. HOBBS
|5,761
|7.60%
|ROYCE DAVID
|4,866
|6.42%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|4,272
|PAUL JOINER
|4,272
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|5,173
|WILLIAM “BILL” LAURITSEN
|5,173
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|4,621
|DAN KARLESKINT
|4,621
|100.00%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|6
|Precincts Reporting
|6
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|11,396
|TRACY A. MENDONSA
|6,776
|59.46%
|LAMILLS GARRETT
|4,620
|40.54%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|5
|Precincts Reporting
|5
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|11,973
|BRUCE HOUDESHELDT
|5,981
|49.95%
|NEIL POPLE
|3,642
|30.42%
|GEOFF SAKALA
|2,350
|19.63%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|5
|Precincts Reporting
|5
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|20,035
|SCOTT ALVORD
|13,094
|65.36%
|GARY T. JOHNSON
|6,941
|34.64%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|8
|Precincts Reporting
|8
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|13,405
|DAVID DIAMOND
|3,855
|28.76%
|RICK STEPHENS
|3,354
|25.02%
|TERESA O’DETTE
|2,516
|18.77%
|KEN ARONSON
|1,948
|14.53%
|LEIGH GOLDEN
|1,732
|12.92%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|AUBURN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DIRECTOR – 2 YEAR TERM
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|2
|Precincts Reporting
|2
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|208
|JOHN N. IMRIE
|143
|68.75%
|DALE RICHARD KUEHNE
|65
|31.25%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|CHRISTIAN VALLEY PARK COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|2
|Precincts Reporting
|2
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|1,798
|DANIEL A. NEGUS
|513
|28.53%
|ROLANDO DE LA TORRE
|461
|25.64%
|DIANE-LOUISE ALESSI
|434
|24.14%
|MERELINE-ANN SHEPHERD
|390
|21.69%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|SAN JUAN WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|8
|Precincts Reporting
|8
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|18,132
|PAMELA TOBIN
|5,491
|30.28%
|KENNETH H. MILLER
|4,922
|27.15%
|MICHAEL “MIKE” MCRAE
|3,955
|21.81%
|MARK ONUFER
|2,113
|11.65%
|MITCH DION
|1,651
|9.11%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|3
|Precincts Reporting
|3
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|7,156
|CHRISTOPHER R. REAMS
|2,238
|31.27%
|RAY MILLER
|1,908
|26.66%
|TYLER HARKNESS
|1,534
|21.44%
|RICHARD HERCULES
|1,476
|20.63%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 2
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|13
|Precincts Reporting
|13
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|22,633
|DAN BAJTOS
|5,816
|25.70%
|GREGARY PAUL GRENFELL
|5,410
|23.90%
|DAVID HARRIS
|4,878
|21.55%
|LOUIS E. WRIGHT
|3,621
|16.00%
|NICHOLAS B. JOHNSON
|2,908
|12.85%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 1
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|3
|Precincts Reporting
|3
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|7,616
|MICHAEL JOHNSON
|2,279
|29.92%
|KEN MUSSO
|2,223
|29.19%
|THOMAS W. MILLWARD
|2,014
|26.44%
|RUSSELL “RUSS” KELLEY
|1,100
|14.44%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TALMONT RESORT IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|301
|TIM SCHROEDER
|95
|31.56%
|KYMBERLY PIPKIN
|77
|25.58%
|LARRY ANDERSON
|73
|24.25%
|EILEEN ILANO
|56
|18.60%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|10
|Precincts Reporting
|10
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|1,668
|W SCOTT MILLER
|957
|57.37%
|KAREN HULL
|711
|42.63%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|29
|Precincts Reporting
|29
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|43,147
|H GORDON AINSLEIGH
|13,558
|31.42%
|MICHAEL G. LYNCH
|11,723
|27.17%
|JIM GRAY
|10,668
|24.72%
|JAYSON E. WEDGE
|7,198
|16.68%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TRUCKEE-DONNER REC AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|2
|Precincts Reporting
|2
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|1,056
|MARK TANNER
|426
|40.34%
|JASON HANSFORD
|330
|31.25%
|LORI MARQUETTE
|300
|28.41%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|4,454
|BOB PALMERI
|1,865
|41.87%
|JANE STAHLER
|1,674
|37.58%
|LINDA CHOLCHER
|915
|20.54%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|5,167
|SARAH COOLIDGE
|1,525
|29.51%
|DANIELLE HUGHES
|1,252
|24.23%
|PHIL THOMPSON
|1,215
|23.51%
|TIM FERRELL
|1,175
|22.74%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|2
|Precincts Reporting
|2
|100.00%
|Vote For
|3
|Total Votes
|1,106
|JEFF BENDER
|286
|25.86%
|KIM HARRIS
|281
|25.41%
|BOB ELLIS
|197
|17.81%
|CATHY STEWART
|192
|17.36%
|JOSEPH “JOE” AGUERA
|150
|13.56%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|PLACER COUNTY WATER AGENCY DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|29
|Precincts Reporting
|29
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|34,387
|MICHAEL “MIKE” LEE
|27,831
|80.93%
|CRAIG R. DEL GRECO
|6,556
|19.07%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|MIDWAY HEIGHTS COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|2
|Precincts Reporting
|2
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|1,316
|JAMES H. MEHL
|607
|46.12%
|RICHARD J. GOODWIN
|488
|37.08%
|TRACY LANGLANDS
|221
|16.79%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|SIERRA LAKES COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|1
|Precincts Reporting
|1
|100.00%
|Vote For
|2
|Total Votes
|243
|JON HARVEY
|102
|41.98%
|KAREN HEALD
|100
|41.15%
|RICHARD A. SIMPSON
|41
|16.87%
|Write-in Votes
|0
|0.00%
|Proposition 14 – Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research. Initiative Statute.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|218,482
|NO
|131,219
|60.06%
|YES
|87,263
|39.94%
|Proposition 15 – Increases Funding Sources For Public Schools, Community Colleges, And Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment Of Commercial And Industrial Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|221,626
|NO
|148,825
|67.15%
|YES
|72,801
|32.85%
|Proposition 16 – Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|219,150
|NO
|161,041
|73.48%
|YES
|58,109
|26.52%
|Proposition 17 – Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|221,213
|NO
|129,540
|58.56%
|YES
|91,673
|41.44%
|Proposition 18 – Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by The Next General Election And be Otherwise Eligible To Vote. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|222,287
|NO
|158,638
|71.37%
|YES
|63,649
|28.63%
|Proposition 19 – Changes Certain Property Tax Rules. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|217,101
|NO
|118,170
|54.43%
|YES
|98,931
|45.57%
|Proposition 20 – Restricts Parole for Certain Offenses Currently Considered to be Non-Violent. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors. Initiative Statute.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|215,766
|NO
|116,583
|54.03%
|YES
|99,183
|45.97%
|Proposition 21 – Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|218,026
|NO
|162,509
|74.54%
|YES
|55,517
|25.46%
|Proposition 22 – Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers. Initiative Statute.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|219,849
|YES
|152,803
|69.50%
|NO
|67,046
|30.50%
|Proposition 23 – Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics. Requires On-Site Medical Professional. Initiative Statute.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|218,187
|NO
|164,410
|75.35%
|YES
|53,777
|24.65%
|Proposition 24 – Amends Consumer Privacy Laws. Initiative Statute.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|215,989
|NO
|113,344
|52.48%
|YES
|102,645
|47.52%
|Proposition 25 – Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk.
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|215,069
|NO
|143,406
|66.68%
|YES
|71,663
|33.32%
|Measure F
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|193,306
|YES
|132,454
|68.52%
|NO
|60,852
|31.48%
|Measure G
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|193,179
|NO
|105,077
|54.39%
|YES
|88,102
|45.61%
|Measure H
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|189,386
|YES
|125,765
|66.41%
|NO
|63,621
|33.59%
|Measure I
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|127
|Precincts Reporting
|127
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|201,571
|YES
|182,321
|90.45%
|NO
|19,250
|9.55%
|Measure J
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|61,166
|YES
|45,812
|74.90%
|NO
|15,354
|25.10%
|Measure K
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|62,713
|YES
|44,129
|70.37%
|NO
|18,584
|29.63%
|Measure L
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|62,001
|YES
|46,805
|75.49%
|NO
|15,196
|24.51%
|Measure M
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|62,707
|YES
|48,079
|76.67%
|NO
|14,628
|23.33%
|Measure N
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|62,819
|YES
|51,231
|81.55%
|NO
|11,588
|18.45%
|Measure O
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|62,168
|YES
|42,090
|67.70%
|NO
|20,078
|32.30%
|Measure P
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|60,900
|YES
|39,205
|64.38%
|NO
|21,695
|35.62%
|Measure Q
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|61,583
|YES
|40,004
|64.96%
|NO
|21,579
|35.04%
|Measure R
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|24
|Precincts Reporting
|24
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|61,707
|YES
|39,357
|63.78%
|NO
|22,350
|36.22%
|Measure S
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|6
|Precincts Reporting
|6
|100.00%
|Vote For
|1
|Total Votes
|7,974
|NO
|4,386
|55.00%
|YES
|3,588
|45.00%