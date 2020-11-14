2020 Election Results Placer County

Election Night Results

Placer County has an estimated 9,000 ballots remaining to be processed. Although 100% of precincts are reporting, we have not counted 100% of ballots. Ballots postmarked on Election Day can be received by our office until November 20th. We do not know how many ballots may still be received by mail. For results already tabulated and released, please see below. Updates to our results will be posted Tuesday and Friday afternoons until the election is certified.

DOMINION ELECTION RESULTS

PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS
GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
SEMI-OFFICIAL RESULTS
REPORT 6
11/13/2020

11/13/20
3:47:53 PM
Registered Voters 271,112 – Cards Cast 228,924 84.44%Num. Report Precinct 127 – Num. Reporting 127 100.00%
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes225,062
DONALD J. TRUMP / MICHAEL R. PENCEREP116,91051.95%
JOSEPH R. BIDEN / KAMALA D. HARRISDEM102,74945.65%
JO JORGENSEN / JEREMY “SPIKE” COHENLIB3,7271.66%
HOWIE HAWKINS / ANGELA NICOLE WALKERGRN7380.33%
ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE GUERRA / KANYE OMARI WESTAIP5580.25%
GLORIA LA RIVA / SUNIL FREEMANPFP3190.14%
Write-in Votes610.03%
JESSE VENTURA / CYNTHIA MCKINNEY00.00%
BROCK PIERCE / KARLA BALLARD00.00%
JOSEPH KISHORE / NORISSA SANTA CRUZ00.00%
MARK CHARLES / ADRIAN WALLACE00.00%
BRIAN CARROLL / AMAR PATEL00.00%
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 1ST
Total
Number of Precincts40
Precincts Reporting40100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes26,616
DOUG LA MALFAREP16,00460.13%
AUDREY DENNEYDEM10,61239.87%
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 4TH
Total
Number of Precincts87
Precincts Reporting87100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes193,906
TOM MCCLINTOCKREP104,76454.03%
BRYNNE S. KENNEDYDEM89,14245.97%
STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts93
Precincts Reporting93100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes134,870
BRIAN DAHLEREP80,60359.76%
PAMELA DAWN SWARTZDEM54,26740.24%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts34
Precincts Reporting34100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes32,079
MEGAN DAHLEREP17,34054.05%
ELIZABETH L. BETANCOURTDEM14,73945.95%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts16
Precincts Reporting16100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes8,378
FRANK BIGELOWREP8,378100.00%
MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 6TH DISTRICT
Total
Number of Precincts77
Precincts Reporting77100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes170,586
KEVIN KILEYREP101,13359.29%
JACKIE SMITHDEM69,45340.71%
PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 1
Total
Number of Precincts31
Precincts Reporting31100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes77,948
SUSAN GOTO55,40471.08%
RENE AGUILERA22,54428.92%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting3100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes1,058
DELRAE POPE23622.31%
NANCY SHERRETS ANDERSON23221.93%
JULIA BELLEHUMEUR20419.28%
RICHARD M. GARCIA20319.19%
TABIA LEE18317.30%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR TERM
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting7100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes31,866
TIFFANY SAATHOFF17,99456.47%
CAMILLE MABEN13,87243.53%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting7100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes51,301
RACHELLE PRICE17,82734.75%
JULIE LEAVENS-HUPP17,73434.57%
MICHELLE SUTHERLAND15,74030.68%
Write-in Votes00.00%
WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
Total
Number of Precincts15
Precincts Reporting15100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes26,699
CRISTE FREYMOND16,15260.50%
PAUL LONG10,54739.50%
Write-in Votes00.00%
WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA
Total
Number of Precincts15
Precincts Reporting15100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes26,858
JASON PRICE7,41327.60%
SPENCER D SHORT5,56520.72%
ANA PEREIRA STEVENSON5,49320.45%
HAROLD L. ASHE5,39520.09%
STEVEN BROTHERS2,99211.14%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts31
Precincts Reporting31100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes168,746
JULIE HIROTA45,95327.23%
PETE CONSTANT38,14922.61%
HEIDI HALL37,81022.41%
GREGORY BURNIS HARNAGE, JR19,99811.85%
MARGARET MUTHONI NJUGUNA15,3179.08%
BRYAN RICHTER11,5196.83%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts27
Precincts Reporting27100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes25,093
SARAH HAMILTON BRICHLER7,94731.67%
JAMIE ROSS7,24728.88%
JACK “WOODY” HOFFMANN4,98719.87%
TREVOR ROGAS4,91219.58%
Write-in Votes00.00%
EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts9
Precincts Reporting9100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes22,734
RENEE NASH9,09640.01%
MIKE HOLMES6,95230.58%
ABBY BURKE6,68629.41%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting3100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes4,881
AMBER ORDWAY1,59132.60%
STEVE SMITH1,16523.87%
STACY MEDICH1,10122.56%
BERNARD “BERNIE” LAFOREST1,02420.98%
Write-in Votes00.00%
LOOMIS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA 5 – 2 YEAR
Total
Number of Precincts13
Precincts Reporting13100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes12,131
REBEKAH ANTHONY6,45653.22%
KELLY MASSIE TOMASZEWSKI5,67546.78%
Write-in Votes00.00%
PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts9
Precincts Reporting9100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes11,931
ALLISON HARVEY3,92132.86%
SARAH SCHOPFER3,39928.49%
KATIE SCHIAVONE2,58921.70%
LAUREL KLEIN2,02216.95%
Write-in Votes00.00%
ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER
Total
Number of Precincts17
Precincts Reporting17100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes79,178
JULIE ANN CONSTANT24,07130.40%
MEGHAN KRAFKA20,12225.41%
GARY MILLER19,21924.27%
KUMI WICKRAMASINGHE15,76619.91%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting6100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes12,629
ALICE DOWDIN CALVILLO3,25125.74%
RACHEL RADELL-HARRIS3,18925.25%
DAN GRUMLEY3,12824.77%
ROGER LUEBKEMAN2,29318.16%
TOM PALMER7686.08%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF AUBURN CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting6100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes5,841
DONNA SILVA5,841100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF COLFAX MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes1,187
MARNIE MENDOZA42635.89%
DAVID ACKERMAN38632.52%
KIM A. DOUGLASS37531.59%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF COLFAX CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes678
TIMOTHY D. RYAN678100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN CITY TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting5100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes24,779
RICHARD L. PEARL14,51658.58%
STAN NADER10,26341.42%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting4100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes5,619
JENNIFER “JENNY” KNISLEY2,55745.51%
JAMES “DANNY” CARTWRIGHT1,73630.90%
DAVID RING1,32623.60%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN CLERK
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting4100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes3,200
CHARLEEN “CRICKETT” STROCK3,200100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN TREASURER
Total
Number of Precincts4
Precincts Reporting4100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes3,148
ROGER M. CARROLL3,148100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL
Total
Number of Precincts7
Precincts Reporting7100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes75,826
JOE PATTERSON19,16225.27%
GREG JANDA17,15122.62%
KEN BROADWAY16,71322.04%
JOSH ROLPH12,17316.05%
JOHN M. HOBBS5,7617.60%
ROYCE DAVID4,8666.42%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes4,272
PAUL JOINER4,272100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes5,173
WILLIAM “BILL” LAURITSEN5,173100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes4,621
DAN KARLESKINT4,621100.00%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting6100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes11,396
TRACY A. MENDONSA6,77659.46%
LAMILLS GARRETT4,62040.54%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting5100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes11,973
BRUCE HOUDESHELDT5,98149.95%
NEIL POPLE3,64230.42%
GEOFF SAKALA2,35019.63%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Total
Number of Precincts5
Precincts Reporting5100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes20,035
SCOTT ALVORD13,09465.36%
GARY T. JOHNSON6,94134.64%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts8
Precincts Reporting8100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes13,405
DAVID DIAMOND3,85528.76%
RICK STEPHENS3,35425.02%
TERESA O’DETTE2,51618.77%
KEN ARONSON1,94814.53%
LEIGH GOLDEN1,73212.92%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DIRECTOR – 2 YEAR TERM
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting2100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes208
JOHN N. IMRIE14368.75%
DALE RICHARD KUEHNE6531.25%
Write-in Votes00.00%
CHRISTIAN VALLEY PARK COMMUNITY SERVICE DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting2100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes1,798
DANIEL A. NEGUS51328.53%
ROLANDO DE LA TORRE46125.64%
DIANE-LOUISE ALESSI43424.14%
MERELINE-ANN SHEPHERD39021.69%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SAN JUAN WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts8
Precincts Reporting8100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes18,132
PAMELA TOBIN5,49130.28%
KENNETH H. MILLER4,92227.15%
MICHAEL “MIKE” MCRAE3,95521.81%
MARK ONUFER2,11311.65%
MITCH DION1,6519.11%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting3100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes7,156
CHRISTOPHER R. REAMS2,23831.27%
RAY MILLER1,90826.66%
TYLER HARKNESS1,53421.44%
RICHARD HERCULES1,47620.63%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 2
Total
Number of Precincts13
Precincts Reporting13100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes22,633
DAN BAJTOS5,81625.70%
GREGARY PAUL GRENFELL5,41023.90%
DAVID HARRIS4,87821.55%
LOUIS E. WRIGHT3,62116.00%
NICHOLAS B. JOHNSON2,90812.85%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR 1
Total
Number of Precincts3
Precincts Reporting3100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes7,616
MICHAEL JOHNSON2,27929.92%
KEN MUSSO2,22329.19%
THOMAS W. MILLWARD2,01426.44%
RUSSELL “RUSS” KELLEY1,10014.44%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TALMONT RESORT IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes301
TIM SCHROEDER9531.56%
KYMBERLY PIPKIN7725.58%
LARRY ANDERSON7324.25%
EILEEN ILANO5618.60%
Write-in Votes00.00%
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
Total
Number of Precincts10
Precincts Reporting10100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes1,668
W SCOTT MILLER95757.37%
KAREN HULL71142.63%
Write-in Votes00.00%
AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts29
Precincts Reporting29100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes43,147
H GORDON AINSLEIGH13,55831.42%
MICHAEL G. LYNCH11,72327.17%
JIM GRAY10,66824.72%
JAYSON E. WEDGE7,19816.68%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE-DONNER REC AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting2100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes1,056
MARK TANNER42640.34%
JASON HANSFORD33031.25%
LORI MARQUETTE30028.41%
Write-in Votes00.00%
FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes4,454
BOB PALMERI1,86541.87%
JANE STAHLER1,67437.58%
LINDA CHOLCHER91520.54%
Write-in Votes00.00%
NORTH TAHOE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes5,167
SARAH COOLIDGE1,52529.51%
DANIELLE HUGHES1,25224.23%
PHIL THOMPSON1,21523.51%
TIM FERRELL1,17522.74%
Write-in Votes00.00%
TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting2100.00%
Vote For3
Total Votes1,106
JEFF BENDER28625.86%
KIM HARRIS28125.41%
BOB ELLIS19717.81%
CATHY STEWART19217.36%
JOSEPH “JOE” AGUERA15013.56%
Write-in Votes00.00%
PLACER COUNTY WATER AGENCY DISTRICT DIRECTOR – DIVISION 3
Total
Number of Precincts29
Precincts Reporting29100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes34,387
MICHAEL “MIKE” LEE27,83180.93%
CRAIG R. DEL GRECO6,55619.07%
Write-in Votes00.00%
MIDWAY HEIGHTS COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts2
Precincts Reporting2100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes1,316
JAMES H. MEHL60746.12%
RICHARD J. GOODWIN48837.08%
TRACY LANGLANDS22116.79%
Write-in Votes00.00%
SIERRA LAKES COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR
Total
Number of Precincts1
Precincts Reporting1100.00%
Vote For2
Total Votes243
JON HARVEY10241.98%
KAREN HEALD10041.15%
RICHARD A. SIMPSON4116.87%
Write-in Votes00.00%
Proposition 14 – Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes218,482
NO131,21960.06%
YES87,26339.94%
Proposition 15 – Increases Funding Sources For Public Schools, Community Colleges, And Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment Of Commercial And Industrial Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes221,626
NO148,82567.15%
YES72,80132.85%
Proposition 16 – Allows Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education, and Contracting Decisions. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes219,150
NO161,04173.48%
YES58,10926.52%
Proposition 17 – Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes221,213
NO129,54058.56%
YES91,67341.44%
Proposition 18 – Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by The Next General Election And be Otherwise Eligible To Vote. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes222,287
NO158,63871.37%
YES63,64928.63%
Proposition 19 – Changes Certain Property Tax Rules. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes217,101
NO118,17054.43%
YES98,93145.57%
Proposition 20 – Restricts Parole for Certain Offenses Currently Considered to be Non-Violent. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes215,766
NO116,58354.03%
YES99,18345.97%
Proposition 21 – Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes218,026
NO162,50974.54%
YES55,51725.46%
Proposition 22 – Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes219,849
YES152,80369.50%
NO67,04630.50%
Proposition 23 – Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics. Requires On-Site Medical Professional. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes218,187
NO164,41075.35%
YES53,77724.65%
Proposition 24 – Amends Consumer Privacy Laws. Initiative Statute.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes215,989
NO113,34452.48%
YES102,64547.52%
Proposition 25 – Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk.
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes215,069
NO143,40666.68%
YES71,66333.32%
Measure F
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes193,306
YES132,45468.52%
NO60,85231.48%
Measure G
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes193,179
NO105,07754.39%
YES88,10245.61%
Measure H
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes189,386
YES125,76566.41%
NO63,62133.59%
Measure I
Total
Number of Precincts127
Precincts Reporting127100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes201,571
YES182,32190.45%
NO19,2509.55%
Measure J
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes61,166
YES45,81274.90%
NO15,35425.10%
Measure K
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes62,713
YES44,12970.37%
NO18,58429.63%
Measure L
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes62,001
YES46,80575.49%
NO15,19624.51%
Measure M
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes62,707
YES48,07976.67%
NO14,62823.33%
Measure N
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes62,819
YES51,23181.55%
NO11,58818.45%
Measure O
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes62,168
YES42,09067.70%
NO20,07832.30%
Measure P
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes60,900
YES39,20564.38%
NO21,69535.62%
Measure Q
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes61,583
YES40,00464.96%
NO21,57935.04%
Measure R
Total
Number of Precincts24
Precincts Reporting24100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes61,707
YES39,35763.78%
NO22,35036.22%
Measure S
Total
Number of Precincts6
Precincts Reporting6100.00%
Vote For1
Total Votes7,974
NO4,38655.00%
YES3,58845.00%

