Democratic Party Endorsements 2020

Roseville, CA- Here are the Placer County Democratic Party endorsements for 2020.

For further information on California propositions, local ballot measures, drop boxes location and local election info, please visit our non-partisan Election 2020 section.

National and State

President /VP Joe Biden / Kamala Harris U.S. Congress District 1 Audrey Denney U.S. Congress District 4 Brynne Kennedy CA Senate District 1 Pamela Swartz CA Assembly District 1 Elizabeth Bettancourt CA Assembly District 6 Jackie Smith

City Council

Auburn City Council Rachel Raddel-Harris Rocklin City Council Royce David Roseville City Council District 1 LaMills Garrett Roseville City Council District 3 Neil Pople Roseville City Council District 5 Scott Alvord Lincoln City Council District 4 Bill Lauritsen

School Districts

Auburn Union School District Sarah Brichler Auburn Union School District Jamie Ross Placer Hills Unified School District Laurel Klein Rocklin Unified School District Michelle Sutherland Rocklin Unified School District Camille E. Maben Western Placer Unified School District Harold Ashe Eureka Union School District Mike Holmes Roseville Joint Union High School District Greg Harnage Roseville City School District Gary Miller Roseville City School District Kumi Wickramasinghe Placer County Board of Education Rene Aguilera

California Propositions