Sacramento, CA- The California Department of Public Health announced the six local health jurisdictions that were awarded funding for programs seeking to help those affected by dementia.

These programs, guided by the Healthy Brain Initiative, will demonstrate the effectiveness of a public health strategy in helping our state address the impacts of dementia. The six local health jurisdictions receiving funding are: Los Angeles, Placer, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Shasta counties.

This funding originated from the legislation sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, and authored by the Association’s 2018-19 Legislator of the Year, Assemblymember Monique Limón.

“It is important for our state to raise collective awareness of the early signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” said Limón. “This awareness and information is critical and can improve the quality of life for both caretakers and those directly impacted by the disease.”

California is home to 670,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, and 1.6 million caregivers supporting them.

Individuals impacted by the disease will benefit tremendously from these newly funded programs, as the state will be given the opportunity to see the Healthy Brain Initiative in action. The activities in these programs include; utilizing data to evaluate programs, educating the public on brain health and cognitive aging, engaging public and private partnerships, and empowering workforce with dementia specific understanding.

“We are not only grateful to Assemblymember Limón, and Governor Newsom for this investment, but to our Alzheimer’s Association volunteers and advocates,” said Jared Giarrusso, Government Affairs Director of the Alzheimer’s Association. “This historic investment would not have been possible without them, who worked so hard to get this done.”

