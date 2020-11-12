Significant surge in South Placer reported

Rocklin, CA- Placer County was downgraded to the more restrictive Red Tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Tuesday, denoting “substantial” COVID-19 risk. The change is designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and requires places of worship and most businesses to reduce capacity, while requiring some non-essential businesses, including bars and breweries not serving meals, to close.

Red Tier requirements include:

Retailers must reduce indoor capacity from 100% to 50%

Places of worship must reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms and fitness centers must reduce indoor capacity from 25% to 10%

Restaurants must reduce indoor service capacity from 50% to 25%

Museums must reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25%

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers must reduce indoor capacity from 50% to 25%

Wineries are limited to outdoor operations only

Non-essential offices are limited to remote operations

Bars, breweries and distilleries must close

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, massage therapy and tattoo shops can continue to operate with modifications.



Placer County has seen COVID-19 metrics worsen over the past few weeks, with the 7-day average daily case rate at 8.4 cases per 100,000 and the 7-day test positivity rate at 4.1%, as of Monday, Nov. 9.

Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its test positivity and adjusted case rate. At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier.

To learn more visit the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy website.