Extremely Limited Availability for those over 65

Roseville, CA – Public and private vaccine administration partners in Placer County are now offering COVID-19 vaccines in extremely limited supply to residents over the age of 65.

Vaccine is available in limited quantities through a Public Health clinic in south Placer; large hospital systems including Kaiser and Sutter; and pharmacy partner Safeway, whose locations span the county. Appointments are limited based on the availability of vaccine supply.

Requirements

Vaccinations are by appointment only and proof of Placer County residency and age are required. Vaccinations open to the public include:

Kaiser Permanente: Members age 65+ can call 866-454-8855 or visit the Kaiser Permanente website for more information. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

for more information. Information will be updated as it becomes available. Sutter Health: Sutter patients who are healthcare workers or aged 75+ can now schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments .

. Other regional health systems: Check with your provider.

Public Health clinic and eight Safeway locations: Visit placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics to view locations, appointment slots and make an appointment.

Additional vaccine sites will come online as the supply chain grows to meet demand. Currently there are 17 access points (including mobile efforts by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care facility residents) offering vaccine to individuals in Phases 1A and those over 65 in 1B, with future groups in 1B tier 1 still to come.

Phases and tiers of administration are determined by the state.

Any Placer health care workers in Phase 1A who have not yet been vaccinated can continue to make appointments via the above links as well. See a summary of 1A populations here. These residents are required to bring proof of employment.

“We do not have enough vaccine for everyone at this time, so we appreciate everyone’s patience as we advocate for more doses,” said interim health officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Surprisingly, we have had some appointments left open at our clinic during 1A, so we do think it’s important to move forward and offer those slots up to those in the next phase per the state’s expanded definitions. But, supply will not yet meet demand and so we want to set appropriate expectations that this will not be an overnight process.”

Elderly Population in Placer

Approximately one fifth of the Placer County population is over 65 – or 80,000 people. Vaccine production is slowly increasing in the United States, and Placer County is provided with only small amounts of vaccine each week. This week, for example, the county was allotted 2,925 first doses and 1,200 second doses, even though together Placer County Public Health and Safeway will have the capacity to administer 7,400 vaccines per week as of next week, meaning capacity currently exceeds supply. Weekly allotments of first doses from the state have been highly variable (ranging from just 100 first doses to around 3,000), adding challenges to local planning. Yet, health care and pharmaceutical partners are continually scaling up in anticipation of more doses.

To stay informed about vaccine availability and progression through the vaccination phases, residents can visit the Placer County website at www.placer.ca.gov/vaccine; text PLACERVACCINE to the number 898211 to receive text alerts from 211