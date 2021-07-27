Unvaccinated remain at much higher risk of hospitalization

Roseville, Calif. – Hospitalizations in Placer County from COVID-19 recently hit a five-month high for both local and out of county residents as the Delta Variant continues to spread. The trend is continuing upward. 79 total patients are reported hospitalized in Placer County, a number not seen since mid-February. A handful of local residents are in intensive care.

The unvaccinated continue to bear the brunt of the rise in hospitalizations and deaths. With small exception, vaccinated persons with breakthrough cases are often asymptomatic or with minimal symptoms.

Rising case rates

South Placer County’s largest cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln have seen their case rates rising to over 129 cases per 100,000 residents. The positivity rate is also currently on the rise at 6.6 percent. During the winter surge, the positivity rate was above 16 percent.

To date, COVID-19 has claimed 304 lives in Placer County. Nearly a quarter of those deaths have occurred during the last five months. The graphic below offers a snapshot of where Placer County stands today compared to five and ten months ago.

