COVID-19 far deadlier than Flu
Roseville, CA – Covid-19 and Influenza continue to draw comparisons several months into the global pandemic. An effective tool is to research the actual data from the CDC and Placer County Health.
Are the claims that COVID-19 is not much deadlier or different than the flu accurate? Let’s see how Placer County COVID-19 death rate compares to national influenza average.
U.S. Influenza Burden 2018-2019
|Age Group
|Illness
|Deaths
|Death Rate
|0- 17
|11,296,414
|477
|.0042%
|18- 49
|11,913,203
|2,450
|.0205%
|50- 64
|9,238,038
|5,676
|.0614%
|65+
|3,073,227
|25,555
|.8315%
Placer County Flu Deaths 2018-19
|Age Group
|Deaths
|0-17
|0
|18-49
|1
|50-64
|3
|65+
|7
|Total
|11
Source: Placer County
Placer County COVID-19 Burden (Mar- Oct 2020)
|Age Group
|Illness
|Deaths
|Death Rate vs U.S. Flu Burden
|0- 17
|430
|0
|0% (lower)
|18- 49
|2366
|1
|.0827 (400% higher)
|50- 64
|911
|6
|.6507% (1,000%+ higher)
|65+
|492
|50
|10.22% (1,200%+ higher)
https://www.placer.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/46267/dashboard?bidId=#cases
—
While statistics don’t account for all variables or provide a complete picture, the data publicly available indicate that, yes, COVID-19 is far deadlier than the flu.