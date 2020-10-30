COVID-19 far deadlier than Flu

Roseville, CA – Covid-19 and Influenza continue to draw comparisons several months into the global pandemic. An effective tool is to research the actual data from the CDC and Placer County Health.

Are the claims that COVID-19 is not much deadlier or different than the flu accurate? Let’s see how Placer County COVID-19 death rate compares to national influenza average.

U.S. Influenza Burden 2018-2019

Age Group Illness Deaths Death Rate 0- 17 11,296,414 477 .0042% 18- 49 11,913,203 2,450 .0205% 50- 64 9,238,038 5,676 .0614% 65+ 3,073,227 25,555 .8315% source: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/2018-2019.htm

Placer County Flu Deaths 2018-19

Age Group Deaths 0-17 0 18-49 1 50-64 3 65+ 7 Total 11 “Outside of deaths, individual flu cases aren’t reportable to Public Health”

Source: Placer County

Placer County COVID-19 Burden (Mar- Oct 2020)

Age Group Illness Deaths Death Rate vs U.S. Flu Burden 0- 17 430 0 0% (lower) 18- 49 2366 1 .0827 (400% higher) 50- 64 911 6 .6507% (1,000%+ higher) 65+ 492 50 10.22% (1,200%+ higher) source (as of 10/29/2020):

https://www.placer.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/46267/dashboard?bidId=#cases

—

While statistics don’t account for all variables or provide a complete picture, the data publicly available indicate that, yes, COVID-19 is far deadlier than the flu.