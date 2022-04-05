Funding Available for Projects that Reduce Air Pollution in Placer County

Auburn, Calif.- The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (District) is accepting applications for its annual Clean Air Grant Program for projects that reduce localized air pollution.

Options include repowering or replacing vehicles and equipment with the cleanest engines available, and funding infrastructure projects to support California’s transformation towards zero and near-zero emission technologies. The District will begin accepting applications April 1, 2022 and will continue until 5 PM on May 31, 2022. Businesses, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

With funding from the California Air Resources Board’s Carl Moyer and Community Air Protection Programs, and other state and local funds, Clean Air Grants are able to reduce emissions of smog-forming pollutants in excess of those required by regulation. This reduces localized air pollution and improves air quality. A portion of the funds are reserved for projects located within or benefitting low-income communities.

Eligible grant project categories include:

School bus replacements for public schools (diesel to diesel, CNG, or electric)

Heavy-duty off-road equipment replacements (small off-road and agricultural fleets only)

Electric charging and CNG or hydrogen fueling stations for private and public entities (residential not eligible)

Heavy-duty vehicle replacements, such as transit buses and garbage trucks (diesel to diesel, CNG, or electric)

Agricultural pump replacements (diesel to electric)

All vehicles and equipment must be in compliance with current regulations in order to apply.

Project applications will be reviewed on a competitive basis and must meet funding eligibility criteria. Applications may be submitted by email at [email protected], or by mail/hand-delivered to the District office at 110 Maple Street, Auburn, CA 95603. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted.

To learn more or download a grant application, visit the District’s website.

About the Placer County Air Pollution Control District

The District is a regulatory agency focused on reducing air pollution and maintaining healthy air quality in Placer County. Incentive grants are just one of the tools used by the District and are available annually for a wide variety of projects, including school bus, heavy-duty vehicle and off-road equipment replacements and electric charging infrastructure.