Restrictions may force move to outdoor operations

Updated: California orders Placer County closures effective July 12, 2020

Roseville, CA- With nearly 80% of all COVID-19 cases being diagnosed since June 1 along with a positivity rate that shows cases are rising faster than just the result of more testing, certain Placer County businesses may be facing state mandated restrictions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 35 with six COVID-19 patients reported in the ICU. Placer County has an estimated 140 ICU beds and is near 75% capacity according to Placer County’s Health Director, Amy Sisson. Approximately half of the hospitalizations are Placer County residents. Placer County’s population is approximately 400,000.

The recording methodology of patient info has come under scrutiny with some asymptomatic patients being diagnosed for other issues and being included as a COVID-19 patient when testing positive. While some see a grand conspiracy, others see a need for improved data collection. What remains clear is hospitalizations and deaths continue to mount nationwide.

Texas, Florida, Arizona

California is working to avoid the scenario playing out in Texas, Florida, Arizona and its own Imperial County. Those areas are all grappling under the weight of incredibly high positivity rates and hospitalizations. California with rising cases, thus far, has an overall positivity rate much lower than those regions.

Placer County Issues Alert

Placer County has been placed on the State’s COVID-19 Monitoring List as of July 9. If the County remains on the list for three consecutive days, some businesses will be required by the State to close indoor operations for a minimum of three weeks.

The following businesses are urged to prepare for a shift to outdoor operations:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Family Entertainment Centers

Movie Theaters

Zoos and Museums

Cardrooms

In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs would need to close, both indoors and outdoors, unless they offer sit down, dine-in meals.

California Dept of Health Criteria

Elevated Disease Transmission

A county is flagged for elevated disease transmission criteria if:

1) Case rate (per 100,000) >100

OR

2) Case rate (per 100,000) >25 AND testing positivity >8.0%

Increasing Hospitalizations

A county is considered to meet the increasing hospitalization criteria if:

1) >10% increase in the average number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized

Limited Hospital Capacity

A county is considered to meet the limited hospital capacity if:

1) <20% of staffed ICU beds are available

OR

2) <25% of ventilators are available

Masks

Surprisingly in the time of a worldwide pandemic, the wearing of masks has turned into a political statement for many. Instead of turning to politicians, consider advice from the world’s premier medical professionals and medical facilities in the world. Here’s what the Mayo Clinic has to say.

“Can face masks help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? Yes, face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, help slow the spread of the virus.”

Placer County Covid-19 Update

