AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a balanced budget of $1,020,071,376 for the next fiscal year, a 1.3% decrease from last year’s budget of $1,033,296,224.

Property taxes continue to be the county’s largest revenue source as property values continue to increase, but during a presentation to the Board of Supervisors, Placer County Finance and Budget Operations Manager Daniel Chatigny noted that sales tax and transient occupancy tax are expected to decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chatigny also noted that neither revenues nor expenditures in the final budget have been adjusted for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders.

The county’s financial position and reserves are healthy, which affords us the time to make appropriate decisions regarding short-term and long-term impacts.

Traditional revenue sources and expenditures will be monitored by the county along with any new sources of funding such as that provided by the federal CARES Act and recommended budget adjustments will be made as needed throughout the next fiscal year.

Countywide five-year capital improvement plan projects identified:

$28.5 million in funding for the new coroner facility

$30 million in funding for the new crime lab

$90 million in funding for the new health and human services building

$13 million in funding for a new mental health facility

$35 million in funding for a new vocational center, and

$50 million in funding for a new Tahoe Justice Center

“We have a balanced budget,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “In fact, we are putting money aside for capital and investing in infrastructure.”

Public health and safety continue to be a priority for the county with Health and Human Services claiming a budget of $230 million and public safety operational funds coming in at $216 million.

“Over the years our Board of Supervisors has been dedicated to the provision of services that keep our residents safe and productive,” said District 4 Supervisor Kirk Uhler. “This budget is reflective of that.”