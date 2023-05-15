Giant Sequoia Trees of Placer County

Placer County, Calif. – Tucked off the beaten path in Tahoe National Forest just off Mosquito Ridge Road lies one of Placer County’s lesser known treasures. Big Trees Grove, considered the northernmost reach of the Giant Sequoias, has been estimated to be quietly growing over this part of Placer County for 500 plus years.

While not as massive as their southern relatives in Sequoia & Kings Canyon, the Big Trees Grove offers a remarkable treat just a short drive from population centers of Placer County.

Even “smaller” fallen Sequoias tower feet over standing men.

East of Foresthill

Located a little over 20 miles east of Foresthill, a less than 1-mile trail loops you through the quiet forest of Douglas Fir and Ponderosa Pine before reaching the 250 foot Goliaths of the forest. It’s a humbling experience.

Considered the most massive trees on earth that only occur naturally in the western groves of the Sierra Nevada, what a wonderful treat to find them growing right here in Placer County.

Before you go

Bring water, food

Basic restroom facility available

Hiking or sturdy shoes

Take precautions in bear and mountain lion country

Enjoy!