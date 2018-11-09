Joint Air Quality Advisory Issued

Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District for Friday, Nov. 9, through further notice

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Public Health Officer and Placer County Air Pollution Control District are issuing a joint air quality advisory to notify the public of the potential of poor air quality conditions due to smoke from the Camp Fire currently burning in Butte County. This advisory will be active for today through further notice.

Wildfire smoke continues to affect large areas of Placer County with elevated levels of particulate matter concentrations. Poor air quality has the potential to cause negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups. These potential negative health impacts may be exacerbated by prolonged smoke exposure.

Camp Fire Incident Information

Last Updated: November 15, 2018

Date/Time Started: November 08, 2018

Butte County Location: Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap

Acres Burned: 141,000 acres / 40% Contained

Homes Destroyed: 9,700

Smoke contains very tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. While all people may experience varying degrees of symptoms, the more sensitive individuals – such as young, aged and those with respiratory conditions – are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms. Symptoms may include but are not limited to coughing, watery and itchy eyes, scratchy throat and difficulty in breathing.

If you can see or smell smoke, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially if you are in an area where visibility is greatly reduced.

Here are recommended ways to reduce your smoke exposure:

Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible run the air conditioner on the “recirculation” setting

Limit outdoor exertion and physical activity

Leave the smoke-impacted areas until conditions improve, if possible

Reduce unnecessary driving. If traveling through smoke-impacted areas, be sure that your vehicle’s ventilation system is on recirculate

Avoid the use of non‐HEPA paper face mask filters, which are not capable of filtering out extra fine particulates

Anyone experiencing questionable or severe symptoms should seek professional medical advice and treatment if they have any questions or concerns.

Keep in mind that air quality can change rapidly at different times during the day due to wind shifts; therefore, it is important to monitor the smoke throughout the day in your area and make outdoor plans accordingly

Information on air quality and smoke can be found at www.sparetheair.com.