Largest county in California without 2-1-1 service

AUBURN, Calif. – With direction from the Board of Supervisors, Placer County will move forward in developing a 211 information and referral system.

2-1-1 provides free online and telephone support to community members to connect them with resources ranging from disaster aid to health and human services. Nationwide, 2-1-1 is found in all 50 states and in 38 California counties. Placer had previously been the largest county in the state without 2-1-1 service.

Supervisors directed staff to move forward with 2-1-1 implementation, while asking staff to look for cost-saving opportunities and additional financial partners to support the effort.

“I think it’s evident that we need this system. Hopefully we can continue to work together with partners on this project,” said District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “It’s clear we need to move forward.”

County staff will be formalizing contracts in the coming months and hope to see the system begin to roll out sometime in the next year.

2-1-1 systems have proved beneficial in emergencies, like the wildfires that have ravaged California in recent years. The systems allow for the quick dissemination of information regarding evacuations, shelters, road closures and aid without the need to create and staff a separate call center, all while reducing call volume to 9-1-1.

“Having a 2-1-1 system better positions us for future disasters and will help us keep the public up-to-date and safe,” said Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Holly Powers. “We are looking forward to having Placer residents join the millions of Americans served by 2-1-1.”

2-1-1 also provides a 24/7, one-stop shop – whether online or by phone – for referrals to community and health services including senior care, employment services, housing assistance, medical providers and much more.

“Rather than having to spend time searching out and remembering phone numbers, residents will be able to simply dial 2-1-1 and have all sorts of resources at their fingertips,” said Health and Human Services Director Jeff Brown. “It will be quick and much less hassle, where folks won’t be forced to navigate through a maze of programs.”

The proposal for a new 2-1-1 system arose out of conversations with community groups, law enforcement and other local leaders. Financial partners in the current effort include First 5 Placer and the Placer County Office of Education. The system will cost up to $250,000 annually after initial startup costs.

Information about the 2-1-1 launch can be found at placer.ca.gov as it becomes available.