Scholarship opportunities for seniors and college students

Roseville, CA- Placer Community Foundation invites local high school seniors and current college students to apply for scholarship awards for the 2021-2022 year.

The Community Foundation utilizes an online system, Smarter Select, for most of the applications. Eligibility criteria vary for each scholarship and may include financial need, merit, geographic area, or field of study.

Students may read requirements and access application links at https://placercf.org/apply-for-a-grant/. Deadlines are in February or March for all programs. If you have trouble accessing the online application or would like more information, please contact Eileen Speaker at program@placercf.org or 530.885.4920.

Opportunities this year

Placer High School students only:

Ken and Janice Forbes Geil Scholarship

Larry D. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship

Al Saladana Scholarship

Carmen Wilson Scholarship

Placer High School, Del Oro High School, Foresthill High School and Colfax High School:

John G. & Lillian M. Walsh Family Scholarship

Lincoln High School students only:

Ben Parra Scholarship

Former Newcastle Elementary School students:

Richard and Doris Sayles Family Scholarship

Sierra College students:

A. Jerald Saladana Scholarship

Roy P. Luna Scholarship

Los Rios Community College District:

Roy P. Luna Scholarship

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment. To learn about establishing charitable funds during your lifetime or through your estate plan, visit placercf.org, contact Jess