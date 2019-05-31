Auburn, CA-Placer Community Foundation (PCF) is pleased to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors: Elise Baker, Margaret Fulton, Bonnie London, and Raúl Martínez.

“PCF is stewarded by a highly engaged and committed Board of Directors,” states Larry Welch, Chairman of the Board for Placer Community Foundation. “We are thrilled that each of these new members offer a variety of expertise and a shared understanding of how local giving can impact the needs of the community in which they live, work and play.”

Elise S. F. Baker

Elise S. F. Baker, Esq., created PLACER LAW GROUP, APC after 25 years in the legal profession. She completed her undergraduate studies at California State University, Northridge and graduated from McGeorge School of Law with distinction. Looking to create a local resource for quality estate planning professionals, Elise created the South Placer Estate Planning Council and is a lifetime member. She presents regularly to professional and community organizations to raise awareness about the importance of quality estate planning. Elise is a longtime supporter of Placer Community Foundation’s Giving Circle and also served on the board of directors for Stand Up Placer. She lives in Rocklin with her family and enjoys singing in a band.

Margaret Fulton

Margaret Fulton is certified as a Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. She received her B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and earned her law degree in 1977 from Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. In 1992, she received a Master of Laws in Taxation degree from McGeorge School of Law. She has also been an instructor of business law and federal income taxation at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA. She is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the American Agricultural Law Association.

Bonnie London

Bonnie London is a Registered Nurse with broad clinical experience in critical care, pharmaceutical sales and school nursing. Her focused interest is in community health. Volunteer experience includes community organizing, health education outreach and legislative advocacy. Bonnie is a current member of the Town of Loomis Planning Commission and has served in leadership for the Loomis Library Board of Trustees and Friends of the Loomis Library. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Public Health Nurse Certificate from California State University, Sacramento. Bonnie lives in Loomis with her family.

Raúl Martínez

Raúl Martínez has helped foundations, local government, and nonprofits address a host of strategic planning, evaluation, and research needs for nearly 20 years. His expertise includes health and human services, early learning, education, immigration, and the arts. Raúl currently works for Placer County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, providing leadership in the areas of strategy, data, and communications. Prior to joining HHS, Raúl was a director at Harder+Company Community Research where he was responsible for leading high-profile evaluation and research projects, led business development efforts for the firm’s Northern California offices, and spearheaded innovation initiatives. Raúl lives in Roseville with his wife and two kids. He holds a Master’s of Public Administration from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. Raúl has lived in Northern California for many years and grew up in central Mexico.

