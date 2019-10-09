$45,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County

Roseville, Calif. -Placer Community Foundation (PCF) granted $45,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County to support the campaign to build a new Clubhouse in Roseville Heights.

Gifts came from the Robert Kemp Community Endowment Fund, the Thomasmeyer Family Fund, the Anonymous Fund, the Nancy and Kenneth Kahn Family Fund, the Cardno-Silvers Fund, and the Walter and Irmgard Schichtel Fund. “PCF is proud to fund this exciting project which will provide vital services for at risk youth of Roseville,” stated PCF Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Ken Larson.

For 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County has helped Auburn youth with educational success, leadership qualities, and critical life skills. The new Clubhouse will serve a region of Roseville where 3,700 students live, almost half of which are low income. It will be the first Boys & Girls Club in the south Placer region and will include a teen center, art center, learning lab, and outdoor recreation area for members. The Club will be open every day, after school, when kids have unsupervised time and need positive, productive outlets. With a mission to “inspire and empower all young people who pass through our doors to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens,” the Boys & Girls Club is primed to develop the next generation of leaders for our community.

If you are interested in learning more about the project, please contact Eileen Speaker at 530.885.4920 or Randy Tooker at 530-889-2273.