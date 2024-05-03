Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits
Roseville, Calif.- The 2024 Big Day of Giving is reporting a haul over just over $13 million raised for regional nonprofits. Last year’s BIG Day of Giving raised over $13.8 million. Since it’s inception in 2013, Big Day of Giving has raised approximately $100 million.
Each year, donors throughout the region support hundreds of local nonprofits. Once again, the Placer Land Trust tops the Placer County fundraising chart with a haul of $192,818, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue nabbed $128,299 is in the second spot. Below is a quick look at this year’s results compared with last year. Check out the full leaderboard here.
Placer County 2023 vs 2024 (in progress)
|Placer County Nonprofit
|2023
|2024
|Placer Land Trust
|$178,397
|$192,818
|Gold Country Wildlife Rescue
|$107,929
|$128,299
|FieldHaven Feline Center
|$70,206
|$54,519
|Wellness Within
|$67,709
|$52,366
|Acres of Hope
|$64,880
|$59,060
|Roseville Theatre Arts Academy
|$61,069
|$61,761
|Auburn State Theatre
|$58,488
|$58,757
|Placer Food Bank
|$54,672
|$45,722
|Placer SPCA
|$46,377
|$82,537
|The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation
|$43,805
|$53,573
|Auburn Symphony
|$40,038
|$43,575
|Hearts Landing Ranch
|$39,157
|$41,293
|Child Advocates of Placer County
|$32,636
|$15,744
|Take Note Troupe
|$30,722
|$23,297
|Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary
|$26,235
|$19,635
|St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference
|$25,352
|$28,256
|Scooter’s Pals
|$24,392
|$8,760
|Blue Line Arts
|$23,857
|$15,480
|Auburn Interfaith Food Closet
|$19,708
|$17,449
