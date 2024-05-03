Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits

Roseville, Calif.- The 2024 Big Day of Giving is reporting a haul over just over $13 million raised for regional nonprofits. Last year’s BIG Day of Giving raised over $13.8 million. Since it’s inception in 2013, Big Day of Giving has raised approximately $100 million.

Each year, donors throughout the region support hundreds of local nonprofits. Once again, the Placer Land Trust tops the Placer County fundraising chart with a haul of $192,818, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue nabbed $128,299 is in the second spot. Below is a quick look at this year’s results compared with last year. Check out the full leaderboard here.

⤥ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Placer County 2023 vs 2024 (in progress)

Placer County Nonprofit 2023 2024 Placer Land Trust $178,397 $192,818 Gold Country Wildlife Rescue $107,929 $128,299 FieldHaven Feline Center $70,206 $54,519 Wellness Within $67,709 $52,366 Acres of Hope $64,880 $59,060 Roseville Theatre Arts Academy $61,069 $61,761 Auburn State Theatre $58,488 $58,757 Placer Food Bank $54,672 $45,722 Placer SPCA $46,377 $82,537 The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation $43,805 $53,573 Auburn Symphony $40,038 $43,575 Hearts Landing Ranch $39,157 $41,293 Child Advocates of Placer County $32,636 $15,744 Take Note Troupe $30,722 $23,297 Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary $26,235 $19,635 St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference $25,352 $28,256 Scooter’s Pals $24,392 $8,760 Blue Line Arts $23,857 $15,480 Auburn Interfaith Food Closet $19,708 $17,449 src: mightycause.com

related

Explore Local Nonprofits