Community-driven generosity supporting nonprofits

Roseville, Calif.- The 2024 Big Day of Giving is reporting a haul over just over $13 million raised for regional nonprofits. Last year’s BIG Day of Giving raised over $13.8 million. Since it’s inception in 2013, Big Day of Giving has raised approximately $100 million.

Each year, donors throughout the region support hundreds of local nonprofits. Once again, the Placer Land Trust tops the Placer County fundraising chart with a haul of $192,818, while Gold Country Wildlife Rescue nabbed $128,299 is in the second spot. Below is a quick look at this year’s results compared with last year. Check out the full leaderboard here.

⤥ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Placer County 2023 vs 2024 (in progress)

Placer County Nonprofit20232024
Placer Land Trust   $178,397$192,818
Gold Country Wildlife Rescue   $107,929$128,299
FieldHaven Feline Center   $70,206$54,519
Wellness Within   $67,709$52,366
Acres of Hope   $64,880$59,060
Roseville Theatre Arts Academy   $61,069$61,761
Auburn State Theatre   $58,488$58,757
Placer Food Bank   $54,672$45,722
Placer SPCA   $46,377$82,537
The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation  $43,805$53,573
Auburn Symphony  $40,038$43,575
Hearts Landing Ranch  $39,157$41,293
Child Advocates of Placer County  $32,636$15,744 
Take Note Troupe  $30,722$23,297 
Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary  $26,235$19,635
St. Vincent De Paul Society, Roseville Area Conference  $25,352$28,256
Scooter’s Pals  $24,392$8,760
Blue Line Arts   $23,857$15,480
Auburn Interfaith Food Closet  $19,708$17,449
src: mightycause.com

Explore Local Nonprofits

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.

▶ Related▶ More from Author