Pet Food Express to event over two days
Roseville, Calif. – This Saturday and Sunday, Pet Food Express located in Fountains at Roseville will be hosting pet adoption that will include dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from seven local animal rescues.
Event adoption partners include: Pug Rescue of Northern California, Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue, FieldHaven Feline Center, Greyhound Friends for Life, Second Chance German Shepherd Rescue, Resilient Dog Rescue, and Internet Miniature Pinscher Service (IMPS).
Pet Adoption Date & Times
Saturday, May 14
11am – 1pm Pug Rescue of Northern California
11am – 2pm Bay Area German Shepherd Rescue
12pm – 5pm FieldHaven Feline Center
2pm – 4pm Greyhound Friends for Life
Sunday, May 15
11am – 1pm Second Chance German Shepherd Rescue
12pm – 2pm Resilient Dog Rescue
1:30pm – 3:30pm Internet Miniature Pinscher Service (IMPS)
This two day pet adoption event will be held at Pet Food Express, located at 1009 Galleria Blvd in Roseville.
