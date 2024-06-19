‘Support and compassion paired with on-site accountability’

Roseville, Calif. – Over the next few weeks, more than a dozen new families are moving into the Sun Rose Apartments, a permanent supportive housing facility at the site of a former hotel in Roseville, marking the end of the first phase of renovations.

This milestone is a step forward in efforts by the county and its partners to address homelessness in the South Placer region, with Sun Rose representing the largest single addition to permanent supportive housing inventory in Placer’s recent history.

State funding

Transformation of the facility was funded primarily by Homekey, the state’s competitive grant program that followed from Project Roomkey, which urgently sheltered vulnerable people experiencing homelessness in trailers, motels and hotels to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In this first phase of renovations, 36 units were refurbished with modernized amenities, improved accessibility features and energy-efficient systems aimed at reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Some of the units were already occupied by residents who carried over from Roomkey.

“It’s support and compassion paired with on-site accountability.” Suzanne Jones. District 4

Further renovations

The Sun Rose facility will undergo further renovations over the next year, including two behavioral health programs on site – a recovery bridge program and crisis respite program – along with renovation of an additional 44 apartment units.

“This is a proud moment. Through our collaborative efforts this vision is now a reality, and we are able to serve these members of our community in a profoundly meaningful way. It’s support and compassion paired with on-site accountability. Kudos to our HHS team and their partners,” said District 4 Supervisor and Board Chair Suzanne Jones.

“Our county’s approach, pairing wrap-around support services with housing, is key as we work to strengthen our housing and sheltering options in South Placer,” said District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore. “This project creates opportunities for our most vulnerable residents to rebuild their lives and achieve long-term stability.”

Placer County strategy

Sun Rose’s transformation is part of a broader strategy to address homelessness in Placer County. Over the past three years, the county has seen a slight but consistent decline in annual Point-In-Time counts, including moving from a homelessness rate of 17.3 to 17 per 10,000 population in the last year according to recent count results from the Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras. As of 2023, Placer County retained the lowest rate of homelessness in northern California.

“Stable housing is the foundation upon which individuals can build a better future,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Placer County Health and Human Services. “As we continue to expand and improve our supportive housing offerings, we anticipate further reductions in homelessness and an enhanced quality of life for our residents.”

Nonprofit partner

The Sun Rose facility is operated by local nonprofit partner AMI Housing, who screens applicants referred by local homeless services providers and ensures residents adhere to rental terms, including conduct. Residents in permanent supportive housing are required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.

“I’d been homeless for eight years,” said Meranda, a client who moved in last week. “Honestly, it doesn’t even feel real.”

“This milestone at Sun Rose Apartments marks an important step in addressing homelessness in the region,” said Roseville Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt. “Permanent supportive housing, when combined with services and resources, has shown to be an effective approach to ending chronic homelessness, providing numerous benefits to both individuals and their communities.”

Individuals in need of emergency shelter or housing services may call the Homeless Resource Helpline at 1-833-3PLACER (833-375-2237). Additional information about county Health and Human Services programs that help address homelessness is available online.

