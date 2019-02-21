Quality Wine & Food Highlights Terrific Party

Placerville, Calif. – Head for El Dorado Winery Association’s annual Passport Wine Adventure and enjoy the Sierra Foothills’ most exciting wine and food festivities yet. New wineries, aged wines, lively tasting rooms, and celebrated winemakers put together the best of the region for two consecutive weekends in April: Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7 and April 13-14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As far as California wine events, Passport Wine Adventure is on our annual “must go” list. The wine and food are fantastic and they throw a helluva great party” Roseville Today Travel Editors

Tickets for each Passport Weekend are available on the association’s website, https://eldoradowines.org/passport/, and range from $65 to $95 in advance.

NEW this year are the Passport Winemaker Galas, held on Friday, April 5 and April 12, at Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills from 7 to 9 p.m. Each intimate evening will be a chance to meet and taste with El Dorado County winemakers as they personally introduce wines rarely tasted by the general public. Winemakers will present their hand-selected special reserve wines, rare bottlings, library wines, and other exclusive offerings.

The evening’s wines will be accompanied by hors d’oeuvres from the region’s top restaurants. Live music and a silent auction of limited handpicked offerings will cap off the evening. Put on your “wine country evening attire” and be prepared to kick off your Passport Weekend in style. Tickets cost $85 per person for either of the two Friday events.

During each Passport Weekend, more than 20 wineries will present themed wine and food happenings and a few dollars more get you a full menu of exclusive VIP offerings. Here is a flavor of what you’ll discover during El Dorado’s Passport Weekend:

Narrow Gate Vineyards opens the gate to their certified Biodynamic grown wines as well as a whole line-up of excellent wines including Chocolate Splash! A ginger garlic stir-fry and their famous Passport Panini will accompany you on your tasty journey! VIP guests will join the winemaker in a tasting of a selected Estate Grown Reserve library wine, and a chance to win 4 tickets to their Biodynamic Adult Field Trip & Luncheon.

Nello Olivo Winery shows off its new tasting room in Camino by presenting Italian varietals and blends, along with Italian fare and its ever-popular photo booth. Access the exclusive Italian Café with your VIP pass and get in on library tastings, treats, and other delights.

Crystal Basin Cellars presents a western theme by bringing back the hospitality and spirit of Bonanza’s Ponderosa! Sip wines of the West with ribs and chili! A VIP pass will get you into an exclusive barrel tasting with the winery’s founder.

Skinner Vineyards and Winery offers high-elevation fun at its Fair Play winery. While enjoying views from 2,740 feet, you’ll taste the winery’s acclaimed Rhone-style wines, with Molto Benny’s pizza fired in the winery’s own pizza ovens. VIP guests will access the Skinner VIP Saloon for an intimate seated wine experience.

Located just an hour from both Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, El Dorado Wine Region is an up-and-coming area for new discoveries in winemaking. Dozens of wineries tucked into high-elevation vineyards, along the famed Apple Hill region, and in historic towns, welcome Passport holders with high-spirited and warm hospitality.

For more Passport festivities and to purchase tickets, go to:

www.eldoradowines.org or call 530-409-8688.