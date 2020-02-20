Experience Heralded Wineries and Tasting Rooms

Specials Offers at Restaurants, Lodging and Transportation

Plymouth, CA- CellarPass, the leading wine country travel booking platform, has partnered with the Amador Vintners Association to offer the 2020 Passport to Amador Wine Country.

Available now through Tuesday, June 30, 2020!

Dozens of wineries, tasting rooms, hotels, restaurants and luxury transportation have rolled out the red carpet for a genuine wine country experience not to be forgotten.

Each Passport to Amador Wine Country features complimentary tastings, discounts and special offers at over 25 participating merchants and counting, including Amador Cellars, Amador Uncorked Wine Tours, Andis Wines, API Global Transportation, Avio Vineyards and Winery, Bella Grace Vineyards – Plymouth, Bella Grace Vineyards – Sutter Creek, Best Western Amador Inn, Bray Vineyards, C.G. Di Arie Vineyards – Amador, Convergence Vineyards, Deaver Vineyards, Dobra Zemlja Winery, Helwig Winery, Hotel Sutter, Imperial Hotel, Imperial Hotel Restaurant, Iron Hub Winery, Le Mulet Rouge Vineyard & Winery, Rancho Victoria Vineyard, Rest – A Boutique Hotel, Rombauer Vineyards – Plymouth, Scott Harvey Wines, Taste, Terra d’Oro Winery, Uphill Vineyards and Volcano Union Inn.

Showcase of Amador County

“We are incredibly excited to partner with CellarPass to present the 2020 Passport to Amador Wine Country. As one of California’s oldest wine growing regions our history is an important part of the story of California wine,” said Jack Gorman, Executive Director, Amador Vintners Association. “With the assistance of CellarPass, we’ve created an incredibly robust program, filled with valuable and unique special offers only available to passport holders. The 2020 Passport to Amador Wine Country truly showcases all that makes Amador Wine Country such a wonderful region to visit, and with the passport in hand, it makes it really inviting to visit over and over again.”

Amador Wine Country offers world-class wine, warm hospitality and distinguished California history all situated in a spectacular Sierra Foothills setting.

The Amador Vintner’s 2020 Passport to Amador Wine Country is the perfect way to explore the wine, people and history that is unique to Amador Wine Country.

2020 Passports to Amador Wine Country are just $49 and can be purchased online at https://www.cellarpass.com/amador-passport

Amador County Wine Events