Time Sensitive Public Notice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the State of California will permanently close the Oroville Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

Disaster Recovery Centers in Paradise and Chico will remain open at:

Creative Learning Center, 1080 Ewald Ct., Paradise, CA 95969

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays

Chico Mall – Former Sears Store, 1982 E. 20 th St., Chico, CA 95928

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays

DRCs are operated by the State of California and FEMA in partnership with other federal, state and local agencies. Representatives from FEMA, the State of California, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other agencies are among those represented to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their application.

The registration deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Feb. 15. Survivors with losses are encouraged to register for assistance before going to the DRC by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585.

Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services can call 800-621-3362 to register. Multilingual options are available, and calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (PST) seven days a week.

Homeowners, renters and small-business owners must sign-up by Feb. 15 to be considered for eligibility in any of several federal disaster assistance programs.

Survivors should register with FEMA even if they have insurance. Disaster assistance often provides benefits not covered by insurance.