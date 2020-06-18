Cosmetology, Nail Salons, Tattoos & more to reopen

The California Department of Public Health released guidance on Friday for a number of personal care services. These businesses may resume operations in Placer County as early as June 19 after implementing the guidance, with no further approval needed from the local health officer. The guidance and other supporting materials for businesses are available on the Reopen Placer website.

The list of personal care services includes many that require touching a client’s face, e.g., facials, electrolysis, and waxing. This guidance also applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings).

This guidance includes protections intended to support a safe, clean environment for workers and customers by reducing risk of transmission of COVID-19. For example, workers and customers at nail salons, tattoo parlors and massage businesses must wear face coverings.

While Placer County’s COVID-19 cases have increased recently, the county has not met any of the state-defined metrics for increased monitoring. Placer County hospitals continue to have adequate capacity, including available critical care beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. Placer County’s other data have not met any of the triggers outlined in the local attestation.

Personal service business owners can visit Reopen Placer’s “Ready, Set, Prep!” webpage for guidance at https://www.placer.ca.gov/reopen/planahead

