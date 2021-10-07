Bond is Back in Daniel Craig’s Finale as 007

Roseville, Calif.- The most successful James Bond character in the history of Hollywood’s longest running movie franchise, Daniel Craig returns one last time to take on the villains of the freedom-loving world.

Roseville and Rocklin Theaters are filling up and welcoming the return of Ian Fleming’s most famous character. The James Bond franchise has raked in billions and entertained audiences in film since a 31-year old Sean Connery appeared in Dr. No back in 1962.

No Time to Die is taking over the big screens around the world.

Here’s where to watch No Time to Die and order tickets online for Roseville and Rocklin locations.

Roseville Theaters

United Artists Olympus Pointe

520 N Sunrise Ave

Tickets

Century 14 Roseville

1555 Eureka Rd

Tickets

Rocklin

Blue Oaks Century Theatres

6692 Lonetree Blvd.

Tickets

Studio Movie Grill

5140 Commons Dr.

Tickets