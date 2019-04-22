County seeks tighter controls over fledgling industry

AUBURN, Calif. – Addressing the growing popularity of wineries and farm breweries in western Placer County, the county released a Draft Environmental Impact Report which analyzes new rules that would refine regulation of their operation.

The proposed changes to the county’s existing winery ordinance would, most notably, limit the size and number of events allowed at farm breweries and wineries without a special use permit, increase agricultural planting standards and add the new use definition of ‘farm breweries’ to address breweries that grow hops on site for use in their beer.

The revised draft winery and farm brewery ordinance reflects resident and industry input from several community workshops and public meetings as the draft rules were developed. The Winery and Farm Brewery Zoning Text Amendment Draft Environmental Impact Report is available for public review and comment until June 3.

“Agribusinesses like wineries and farm breweries are a real attraction in Placer County, and we need to make sure our rules are keeping up with this evolving industry. We’re trying to strike a balance of providing clarity to these businesses so they can succeed while making sure they operate as good neighbors in the rural communities they call home.” Steve Pedretti, Community Development Resource Agency Director

A public meeting on the Draft Environmental Impact Report will be held with the Placer County Planning Commission on May 23 at the Placer County Community Development Resource Center, Planning Commission Room, 3091 County Center Drive, in North Auburn. The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the agenda will be published within a week of the meeting date.

The Draft Environmental Impact Report is available for public review during normal business hours at the following locations:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603

Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Auburn Library

350 Nevada Street, Auburn, CA 95603

Lincoln Public Library

485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648

It’s also online at placer.ca.gov/2799/Winery-Farm-Brewery-Ordinance

Comments may be addressed to the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency, Attention: Shirlee Herrington, Environmental Coordination Services, 3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603; at the public meeting; or by email to cdraecs@placer.ca.gov. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on June 3.