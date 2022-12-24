Luxury, style, performance come at a price

Roseville, Calif.- The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is a wonderful SUV that offers luxury, style, performance and more.

However, the elephant in the room is price. Any adaptation of the Range Rover is not cheap. It starts at approximately $94,000 and with a host of options added can rise to more than $215,000.

The first-generation Land Rover Range Rovers didn’t start out as luxury models. They were introduced in 1970 and the brand lasted for 16 years. Gradually, the Range Rover became far more sophisticated than the original trailblazers.

The modern full-size SUV eventually became a luxury-type vehicle. Its appeal has grown in stature and it ultimately became the popular ride among the Hollywood crowd.

And one can easily see why. The modern-day Range Rovers are indeed luxurious, possess lots of technology, provide good comfort and excellent performance, yet retain their initial appeal as a rough and tumble SUV that can travel anywhere. The competition includes the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Porsche Cayenne.

5th generation

The Range Rover arrived this year as a new fifth-generation with a pared-down lineup. There is no longer a diesel engine in the U.S. lineup, but there is a new V8. Also new this year is an optional third row of seating. The Range Rover has three trim levels (SE, Autobiography, First Edition).

What hasn’t changed is the Range Rover retains its off-road chops. Every variant of the Range Rover is equipped with all-wheel drive and Land Rover’s signature off-road capability. In low range it can go over sand dunes, through deep mud or snow, and travel over rocks.

A large SUV, the Range Rover is available in two body style configuration – short wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (LWB). Five passengers are standard, but the LWB offers a third row that increases capacity from five to seven passengers.

There are two turbocharged engine choices this year. The standard one is a turbo 3.0-liter, six-cylinder that generates 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds and gets 18-26 mpg. The upgraded engine is a turbo 4.4-liter, V8 that generates 523 horsepower. It goes 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, quite impressive for an SUV that weighs nearly 6,000 pounds. The gas mileage is naturally less (16-21 mpg) than the standard model.

While some auto experts find the Range Rover’s ride quality suspect – “ponderous handling and steering” – that wasn’t the case here. For such a large vehicle, the Range Rover provides a refined and comfortable ride. It delivers a solid grip on challenging roads and cruises along effortlessly in freeway situations. We found it agile for a large SUV.

Standard driver advanced safety features include lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, 395 horsepower; turbo 4.4-liter, V8, 523 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 18-26 mpg; 16-21 mpg

Price estimate: $93,800 to $215,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Inside Range Rover

There’s plenty to admire regarding the Range Rover interior. Among the standard features are a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, wood trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration (with wireless connectivity) and wireless charging pad.

While the new curved 13.1-inch touchscreen looks great and has impressive graphics, it’s also confounding. Something that should be simple like climate control is confusing and requires using multiple levels of the touchscreen. It’s also annoying that the voice commands too often don’t get recognized.

Seating is spacious even for taller folks in the SUV’s first two rows. But like many third rows, the Range Rover is far more suited for kids. And adding a third row reduces the cargo area to a tight 8.7 cubic feet, far less than its competitors.

If the price isn’t offsetting, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is an upscale large luxury SUV worth purchasing. It provides a refined ride, good performance, and a stylish interior and exterior.