Charges filed against suspect Nathaniel Cabacungan

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against 20-year-old Nathaniel Cabacungan for charges of murder, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, and meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging in lewd behavior as it relates to a local Roseville area fentanyl death of a 15-year-old-girl reported on June 21, 2022.

The criminal complaint also charges Cabacungan possessed and transported fentanyl pressed into pills in the form of M30 (Percocet) pills for the purposes of sale.

This arrest was made after an investigation by the Placer County Special Investigation Unit, a collaborative effort by the California Department of Justice, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, the Placer County Probation Department, and the Placer District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant appeared in Placer County Superior Court this afternoon where the Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent the defendant and the arraignment was continued to Aug.19. The defendant is currently held at the Placer County jail without bail.

