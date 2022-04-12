Free water-saving mulch available Saturdays, May 14 and 21, 8 a.m. to noon

Roseville, Calif. Free water-saving mulch will be available during Mulch Mayhem events in Placer and Sacramento counties on Saturdays, May 14 and 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon.

These FREE events are designed to help local residents get their yards ready for summer. Mulch slows evaporation, moderates soil temperature, beautifies landscapes and even controls weeds. As it breaks down, mulch also adds helpful nutrients to the soil.

Water managers estimate that residents can save 30 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet just by adding two to three inches of organic mulch (e.g., leaves and wood chips) around plants and four to six inches around trees (taking care to keep mulch away from the base of trees).

Sponsored by the Regional Water Authority and local water providers, Mulch Mayhem will take place at the following locations and times (until supplies last):

Saturday, May 14: Placer County

Roseville: Cokeva Parking Lot at 9000 Foothills Blvd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Entrance located at 9100 Foothills in Roseville

Hosted by the City of Roseville

Open truck and trailer fill only-no shovels required

Info: (916) 774-5761 or roseville.ca.us/mulchmayhem

Loomis: Del Oro High School Football Stadium Parking Lot, off of Boyington Road, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Google search “Del Oro Football Stadium” for directions

Hosted by Placer County Water Agency in partnership with the San Juan Water District and City of Lincoln

Open truck and trailer fill only-no shovels required

Info: (530) 823-4850 or pcwa.net

Saturday, May 21: Sacramento County

Carmichael: Carmichael Water District, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7837 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael

Hosted by Carmichael Water District

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Info: (916) 483-2452 or carmichaelwd.org

Sacramento: SSWD Facility at 917 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento, CA 95825, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hosted by Sacramento Suburban Water District

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Info: (916) 972-7171 or sswd.org

Sacramento: South Area Corporation Yard Parking Lot, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

5730 24th Street in Sacramento

Hosted by the City of Sacramento

Bring a shovel, container or tarp, and a means to haul away

Info: (916) 808-5605 or SacWaterWise.com

Free mulch is available to customers of hosting water agencies, is limited to one yard per household and must be for personal use only. Mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Contact hosting water providers for details.

Additional information can be found at BeWaterSmart.info/mulch-mayhem.