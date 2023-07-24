Classy and engaging midsize electric

Roseville, Calif. – Although we’re a bit skeptical about the date, the folks at Mercedes-Benz say the company wants to reach complete electrification of its fleet of automobiles by 2025.

As of June 30, 2023, the German automaker had eight electric vehicles available for sale. We recently drove one of them – the 2023 Mercedes EQE, an all-new, five-seat electric midsize SUV. This is the SUV version of the EQE sedan.

While we’re skeptical regarding the 2025 EV deadline will be met, we did enjoy our week with the EQE. It’s a stylish SUV that is available with either one or two electric motors and has a sizable 90.6-kWh battery pack. A downside for perhaps some larger families is there is no optional third row of seating.

The Mercedes EQE SUV shares a platform and many of the components with the EQS sedan. The EQE has some stiff competition in the Audi e-tron, Lexus RZ 450e, BMW iX and Tesla Model Y.

Many observers might not find the exterior appealing – note that it’s been called frumpy by some. But it drives like anyone who purchases a Mercedes believes it should, offering a smooth yet firm ride, effortless power, and tremendous road manners.

Classy, engaging

Yet what is really cool regarding the SUV is the classy, engaging interior and its many technological features. If they aren’t enough, it also has options like rear-wheel steering and biometric driver authentication.

When purchasing an EV, one important aspect is always range. The Mercedes EQE goes a long way on a single charge, ranging from 253 to 279 miles, depending on the drivetrain chosen. The 4Matic EQE 350 with all-wheel drive has the lower (253 mile) range. The battery can go from 10 percent to 80 percent charged in roughly 32 minutes at a DC fast-charging station.

The base model 4Matic 350 is powered by one electric motor on the rear axle that produces 288-horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. The EQE 500 has an electric motor on the front and rear axle. It delivers 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, and goes 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds, about one second faster than the 4Matic.

If a quiet ride is one of the goals, it’s met by the EQE, which delivers a smooth, sporty ride even on some choppy roads. Excellent ride quality is one of its many enviable traits.

AT A GLANCE -2023 MERCEDES EQE SUV

Performance: single motor, 288 horsepower; dual motor, 402 horsepower

Price estimate: $78,100 to $89,600

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; corrosion: 4 years/50,000; electric components: 8 years, 100,000 miles

Safety & Interior

There’s an abundance of standard driver-assistance safety features that includes forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, front and rear cross-traffic alert, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, driver-attention monitoring, surround-view parking camera system, hands-free park assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster features 64-color ambient lighting and provides the wow factor for the interior. The SUV has a standard panoramic roof and dual-zone automatic climate control. Other standard features include 12.8-inch center touchscreen with voice commands, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, 15-speaker premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and wireless charging pad.

The seating is extremely comfortable and even the back seat can accommodate three adults without it feeling like a squeeze. The cargo area is on the small side at 14 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. It does expand to 55 cubes with the back seat folded to the floor.

If the goal is buying a midsize electric SUV that will provide considerable pampering, take a good look at the 2023 Mercedes EQE.