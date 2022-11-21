Redesigned Mercedes receives new engine, sleeker styling, & improved interior

Roseville, Calif.- Several decades ago, who could have imagined a Mercedes-Benz with a four-cylinder engine? It seems a bit far-fetched, given the luxury automobile’s history of producing exclusively high-performance vehicles.

Yet that is indeed the case. The 2022 Mercedes C300 arrived with a new four-banger that’s paired with a 48-volt hybrid-assist system. No worries about performance. The 2.0-liter M139 engine is being hailed as the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engines in series production.

The Mercedes C-Class is quite different than when it first started out almost 30 years ago. Designed to be an entry-level taste of the brand that far more people would find affordable, the C-Class found its niche. It had a sales high of 88,251 in 2013 and it wouldn’t be surprising if even its past few down years rebounded in 2022.

Electric future

Like many automakers, Mercedes is diving head-first into the electric future, producing cars like the EQS and the EQE. But it’s also not neglecting its gas-powered vehicles. The C-class sedan was fully redesigned for 2022 with the new engine, sleeker styling, and improved interior that includes a large central touchscreen. And it starts at $43,600, a reasonable price for many new car shoppers.

Whether driving at high speeds on the freeway or navigating modestly around town, the new turbo-four engine doesn’t disappoint. It delivers lively acceleration that makes it enjoyable to drive in all situations.

Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the front-wheel drive C300 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is plenty fast. Thanks in part to its hybrid system, the C300 gets a respectable fuel economy of 25-35 mpg.

Standard features include a sunroof, automatic emergency braking with blind-spot monitoring, and a power-operated trunk. An optional version comes with a sport suspension and tunes the steering for a more direct and quicker response. It’s also equipped with upgraded brakes and the overall driving dynamics feel sharper.

The performance is lively and drivers will appreciate how the C300 handles as well. It navigates normal turns effortlessly and can take on more challenging roads with relative ease. It delivers a firm ride with a sophisticated feel.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 MERCEDES C300

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 255 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 25-35 mpg

Price estimate: $43,600 to $45,600

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000 miles; corrosion: 4 years/50,000 miles

Reworked interior

The C-Class interior has been completely reworked, adding a big tablet-like 11.9-inch horizontal touchscreen on the dashboard. Mercedes also added ambient lighting elements and some additional wood trim that gives the interior a more expensive appearance.

Besides the touchscreen, there are four touchpads on the steering wheel, operating all the controls below the infotainment system. However, the touch-sensitive steering wheel controls are not that user-friendly and take attention away from the road.

Even though the C-Class is a compact sedan, the cabin is now roomier than ever before. Head and leg room are generous up front, while the rear seating is more limited, especially with three passengers. The cargo area measures 12.6 cubic feet, about average for this segment. There’s additional storage underfloor storage.

There is no question the 2022 Mercedes C300 provides more performance and excitement than ever before. It also offers the overall comfort and refinement that people want in a luxury brand. At a reasonable starting price, the C300 is worth a look when considering a luxury compact sedan.

