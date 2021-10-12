Free medication and vaping device take-back across Placer County on Oct. 23
Roseville, Calif. – A free medication and vaping device take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Local law enforcement in collaboration with utilities, water quality and public health entities, along with community organizations and local schools, will host drop-off locations throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event representatives will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances, veterinary medications and vaping devices.
Illegal Substances
Please note, illegal substances, sharps or lancets and medical waste will not be accepted.
Residents are asked to leave pills and liquids in original containers and to remove batteries from vaping devices. These events are vital to help keep our kids and water supply drug-free.
Over 40 tons collected since 2010
During last year’s countywide take-back event, more than 2,200 pounds of medication were collected for safe disposal and 85,149 pounds have been collected since the first take-back event in 2010.
Placer County Locations
Roseville
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive
Roseville High School
1 Tiger Way
Sun City – Roseville
7050 Del Webb Blvd. (by tennis courts)
Rocklin
Rocklin Police Dept.
4080 Rocklin Road
Rocklin Fire Station #25
2001 Wildcat Blvd.
Auburn
City Hall
1225 Lincoln Way
Auburn Justice Center
2929 Richardson Drive
Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
770 7th St.
Loomis
Del Oro High School
3301 Taylor Road
Truckee (Serving North Lake Tahoe-area)
Gateway Shopping Center
11290 Donner Pass Road (Parking area in front of Safeway)
Members of the public may call 916-258-2302 for additional information.