Free medication and vaping device take-back across Placer County on Oct. 23

Roseville, Calif. – A free medication and vaping device take-back event will take place at many locations across Placer County on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with utilities, water quality and public health entities, along with community organizations and local schools, will host drop-off locations throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event representatives will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances, veterinary medications and vaping devices.

Illegal Substances

Please note, illegal substances, sharps or lancets and medical waste will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to leave pills and liquids in original containers and to remove batteries from vaping devices. These events are vital to help keep our kids and water supply drug-free.

Over 40 tons collected since 2010

During last year’s countywide take-back event, more than 2,200 pounds of medication were collected for safe disposal and 85,149 pounds have been collected since the first take-back event in 2010.

Placer County Locations

Roseville

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

Roseville High School

1 Tiger Way

Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Webb Blvd. (by tennis courts)

Rocklin

Rocklin Police Dept.

4080 Rocklin Road

Rocklin Fire Station #25

2001 Wildcat Blvd.

Auburn

City Hall

1225 Lincoln Way

Auburn Justice Center

2929 Richardson Drive

Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department

770 7th St.

Loomis

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Road

Truckee (Serving North Lake Tahoe-area)

Gateway Shopping Center

11290 Donner Pass Road (Parking area in front of Safeway)

Members of the public may call 916-258-2302 for additional information.