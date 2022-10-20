Held at locations around Placer County

Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.

Record Breaking Collection

Last year’s countywide take-back event broke the Placer County record with more than 7,000 pounds of medication collected for safe disposal.

“Proper disposal also protects our environment by keeping these substances out of the water supply.” Christina Ivazes, Health Educator

Roseville

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

Roseville High School

1 Tiger Way

Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Web Blvd.

Loomis & Lincoln

Loomis

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Road

Lincoln

Lincoln Police Dept.

770 7th Street

Rocklin

Rocklin Police Dept

4080 Rocklin Road

Rocklin Fire Station

2001 Wildcat Blvd.

Auburn

Auburn

City Hall

1225 Lincoln Way

Justice Center, Placer County Government Center campus

2929 Richardson Drive

Do’s and Don’ts

Do not remove pills from prescription bottles. Liquids can also be dropped off in original bottles. Personal information can be removed or crossed out with a permanent marker, but this is not mandatory. All bottles will be incinerated.

Unacceptable items include sharps, lancets, medical waste, illicit drugs, cannabis products, aerosols and hydrogen peroxide.

“This is an important tool to help keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the hands of teens, young children and even seniors who might misuse them or make mistakes,” said Christina Ivazes, a health educator with Placer County’s Health and Human Services department. “Proper disposal also protects our environment by keeping these substances out of the water supply.”

For questions about the event, residents are encouraged to call 916-258-2302.