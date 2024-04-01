Many admirable qualities with solid performance

Roseville, Calif.- Being a fan of the venerable Mazda 3, it should come as no surprise that we also stand firmly behind the merits of the Mazda CX-30.

The CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 compact car, which explains its overall athleticism and appealing cabin furnishings – both strong characteristics that help set these two vehicles apart from many of their rivals.

Despite the similarities, the two Mazda vehicles are going in opposite directions. Sales of the small SUV are rising (doubling since 2020), while sales of the highly-acclaimed Mazda 3 have plummeted to a mere 30,531 in 2023. One logical reason is subcompact SUVs are in vogue, while compact cars have become less desirable.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 had all-time sales of 77,075 in 2023. In the Mazda lineup, it slots between the smaller CX-3 and the CX-5, a compact SUV. Mazda likes its SUVs and the CX-30 is one of the better ones.

The CX-30 is a sporty, attractive crossover that accommodates five passengers, delivers an engaging driving experience and good performance for the class. It arrives this year with a new turbo engine that will likely make it even more appealing.

Performance

The standard CX-30 engine is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It has a fun factor because it’s enjoyable to drive around town and also performs well at highway speeds. The base engine goes 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds and has a fuel economy of 26-33 mpg.

For folks looking for additional performance, the optional turbocharged engine is a good way to go. It’s a turbo 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. It’s much quicker than the base model, going 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, making it the quickest SUV in its class. The fuel economy can’t match the base model – 22-25 mpg

We like the CX-30 due to its responsive steering and ability to navigate corners well, hug twisty roads, and give the driver a good overall feel in all situations. Handling, steering and braking are above average for the class.

Standard driver safety assistance features include forward collision warning with forward collision mitigation, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic braking, blind-spot warning, and adaptive cruise control. All-wheel drive is available on every CX30 trim model.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 MAZDA CX-30

Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 191 horsepower; turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 250 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 26-33 mpg; 22-25 mpg

Price estimate: $24,900 to $36,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

The CX-30 interior has a simplistic design that also has an elegant quality. The surfaces are generally soft touch, while buttons and knobs are smartly located, making it easy for someone to get quickly acquainted. An 8.8-inch infotainment screen comes standard and doesn’t require a lot of practice to master.

Seating is comfortable up front, but will get cramped with three people in the second row. Note that two average-size adults will find comfort in the back seating. Cargo space is fine at 20.2 cubic feet behind the second row that expands to 45.2 cubes with the seats down.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has many admirable qualities. It’s attractive, sporty, delivers solid performance and will likely meet the qualities car shoppers are seeking in a subcompact SUV.

related

Mazda Roseville