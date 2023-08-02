New Academic Year at Roseville City School District

Roseville, Calif.- The smell of freshly sharpened pencils, the sound of zipping up a new backpack, the excitement of picking out the first day of school outfit – August has arrived! As over 11,900 students prepare to begin the 2023-24 school year at RCSD, it’s essential for families to stay organized and informed about the various activities and events that lie ahead.

Here are the major details you’ll need to start the school year off like a true #RCSDChampion!

Plan Ahead with the 2023-24 Calendar

The first step in preparing for the school year is getting a grasp of important dates such as professional development days and holidays. Our 2023-24 academic year calendar is an invaluable tool for families to plan vacations, coordinate family events, and ensure they make the most of school breaks. This is our first step in supporting families to ensure students achieve strong attendance. Check out our academic calendar here to plan ahead this school year.

After-School Care Made Convenient

Parents often face the challenge of securing reliable after-school care for their children, but things are different this year! City of Roseville Adventure Clubs are located at all 15 of our elementary sites, offering before and after school care. To learn more about this affordable and flexible option, or to register, click here: https://www.rcsdk8.org/adventure-club-0. New to RCSD this year is an after-school program called Right At School, also available at all 15 of our elementary sites. Right At School is now available to RCSD TK through 5th grade students beginning August 2023. The program will run after school on school days until 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit Right At School’s website to learn about the organization and to register.

Where to Find Information

We know families are inundated with communications throughout the school year from their teacher, principal, school site, and the District Office. It can be a challenge to keep up! If you’re looking for information, there are many places to start. Each month, I write this article to provide a bird’s eye view of our District needs, goals, updates, and tips. You can also follow our District Facebook page at @rcsdchampions for districtwide updates and details. Still looking for something specific? Bookmark the RCSD website and your school’s page at rcsdk8.org where you’ll find everything from registration, attendance policies, breakfast and lunch menus, bell schedules, safety updates, and more.

Preparing for the upcoming school year is an exciting time. With these tools and resources, we look forward to fostering a sense of partnership between schools and families. Together, we can make the most of the opportunities that the new school year brings. Now, sharpen those pencils, pack those backpacks, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #RCSDFirstDay2023 to commemorate the first day of school!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent, Roseville City School District